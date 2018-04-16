Trump has reportedly halted new sanctions against Russia

caption Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. source Thomson Reuters

President Donald Trump has halted the implementation of new Russian sanctions, just one day after United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said that new sanctions were coming.

Haley said on CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday that more Russian sanctions would be coming on Monday to equipment companies connected with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s alleged chemical weapons attack.

On Sunday, Haley appeared on CBS’s “Face The Nation” to announce that more economic sanctions on Russia would be initiated on Monday by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin against Russian companies behind the equipment used in an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

“You will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down,” Haley said. “Secretary Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday, if he hasn’t already. And they will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons used. And so I think everyone is going to feel it at this point. I think everyone knows that we sent a strong message, and our hope is that they listen to it.”

Preliminary plans to further punish Russia for its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government drew anxiety from the White House. Trump met with national security advisers and expressed disapproval of sanctions being rolled out so quickly when he was not prepared to execute them.

The newest economic sanctions against Russia were under serious consideration, but had yet to receive final approval from the president. Trump is unlikely to approve additional sanctions against Russia until another triggering event by the Russians.

The administration characterized Haley’s comments as a misstatement and informed the Russian embassy that sanctions were not coming. But some noted to The Post that Haley is extremely cautious and almost always speaks with Trump personally before making public statements.

Reports of Trump’s disagreement with Haley over new sanctions against Russia come amid a growing number of battles between the president and his administration over policy toward Putin and the Russians.

Members of Trump’s administration have looked to push a more hawkish stance toward Russia, but Trump reportedly remains unconvinced and has told advisers he favors a more cooperative approach toward the Russian government.

Trump reportedly lashed out at aides after the US expelled 60 Russian diplomats last month, and he is also said to have told aides not to speak publicly about tough measures against Russia that he approves because he does not want to upset Putin.