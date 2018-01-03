Here’s what Trump’s tax plan means for blue collar workers, from cashiers to foresters

- source
• Now that US President Donald Trump has signed Republicans’ tax overhaul into law, it’s time to figure out what the new tax code will mean for you.
• Career site Zippia broke down how the new tax plan could affect take-home pay in 2018 for people in various occupations.
• Business Insider looked into how the bill would affect blue collar workers.
US President Donald Trump has said he considers himself a blue collar worker, despite his billionaire status.
“I love blue collar workers,” Trump said at a during one 2016 presidential campaign rally, according to The New York Daily News. “And I consider myself in a certain way to be a blue collar worker.”
But reactions to the Republicans’ new tax plan have indicated that many believe it favors the wealthy over everyone else. Business Insider’s Bob Bryan reported that 8.5 million people may see their taxes increase this year, while 4.6 million middle class Americans might see a spike in taxes by 2025.
In the short term, Business Insider’s Lauren Lyons Cole reported that take-home pay is set to rise under the tax reform plan for most workers, but the majority of Americans won’t get a ton of extra money. How much you save depends on how much you currently earn.
Career site Zippia provided us with data breaking down how different occupations fare under the finalized tax plan. Business Insider decided to look into how the new plan will affect blue collar workers – people in jobs that center around non-agricultural physical labor – in particular.
The estimated federal tax savings below are for a single, childless taxpayer who owns a house valued at three times their salary. Zippia’s calculations factored in whether a given taxpayer would benefit most from taking the standard deduction or itemizing deductions.
Following is a look at how blue collar workers in a number of occupations, from fast food cooks to electrical power-line installers and repairers, could see their taxes change next year.
Fast food cooks
Average salary: $20,570
2017 tax: $1,059
2018 tax: $857
Percent tax cut: 19.1%
Cashiers
Average salary: $21,680
2017 tax: $1,226
2018 tax: $971
Percent tax cut: 20.8%
Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Average salary: $23,830
2017 tax: $1,548
2018 tax: $1,229
Percent tax cut: 20.6%
Waiters and waitresses
Average salary: $24,410
2017 tax: $1,635
2018 tax: $1,299
Percent tax cut: 20.6%
Slaughterers and meat packers
Average salary: $27,040
2017 tax: $2,030
2018 tax: $1,614
Percent tax cut: 20.5%
Landscaping and grounds-keeping workers
Average salary: $28,560
2017 tax: $2,258
2018 tax $1,797
Percent tax cut: 20.4%
Machine feeders and off bearers
Average salary: $30,490
2017 tax 2,547
2018 tax: $2,028
Percent tax cut: 20.4%
Team assemblers
Average salary: $32,550
2017 tax: $2,856
2018 tax: $2,276
Percent tax cut: 20.3%
Conveyor operators and tenders
Average salary: $33,870
2017 tax: $3,054
2018 tax: $2,434
Percent tax cut: 20.3%
Etchers and engravers
Average salary: $34,390
2017 tax: $3,132
2018 tax: $2,496
Percent tax cut: 20.3%
Quarry rock splitters
Average salary: $34,860
2017 tax: $3,203
2018 tax: $2,553
Percent tax cut: 20.3%
Tree trimmers and pruners
Average salary: $37,310
2017 tax: $3,570
2018 tax: $2,847
Percent tax cut: 20.3%
Logging equipment operators
Average salary: $38,880
2017 tax: $3,768
2018 tax: $3,035
Percent tax cut: 19.5%
Motorboat mechanics and service technicians
Average salary: $40,860
2017 tax: $4,014
2018 tax: $3,273
Percent tax cut: 18.5%
Transit and intercity bus drivers
Average salary: $41,780
2017 tax: $4,128
2018 tax: $3,383
Percent tax cut: 18.1%
Tire builders
Average salary: $42,230
2017 tax: $4,184
2018 tax: $3,437
Percent tax cut: 17.9%
Tile and marble setters
Average salary: $44,770
2017 tax: $4,500
2018 tax: $3,742
Percent tax cut: 16.8%
Dredge operators
Average salary: $46,530
2017 tax: $4,718
2018 tax: $4,718
Percent tax cut: 16.2%
Carpenters
Average salary: $48,340
2017 tax: $4,943
2018 tax: $4,170
Percent tax cut: 15.6%
Hoist and winch operators
Average salary: $50,020
2017 tax: $5,152
2018 tax: $4,372
Percent tax cut: 15.1%
Firefighters
Average salary: $50,520
2017 tax: $5,214
2018 tax: $4,432
Percent tax cut: 15.0%
Sheet metal workers
Average salary: $51,080
2017 tax: $5,322
2018 tax: $4,537
Percent tax cut: 14.7%
Industrial machinery mechanics
Average salary: $51,890
2017 tax: $5,488
2018 tax: $4,715
Percent tax cut: 14.1%
Rail car repairers
Average salary: $53,590
2017 tax: $5,837
2018 tax: $5,089
Percent tax cut: 12.8%
Mine shuttle car operators
Average salary: $56,370
2017 tax: $6,407
2018 tax: $5,701
Percent tax cut: 11.0%
Foresters
Average salary: $60,300
2017 tax: $7,214
2018 tax: $6,566
Percent tax cut: 9.0%
Pile-driver operators
Average salary: $61,740
2017 tax: $7,510
2018 tax: $6,882
Percent tax cut: 8.4%
Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Average salary: $67,160
2017 tax: $8,622
2018 tax: $8,075
Percent tax cut: 6.3%