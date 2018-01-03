Trump to Kim Jong Un: my nuclear button ‘is bigger & more powerful’

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying he had a nuclear button on his desk, said in a tweet on Tuesday (Jan 2) that his nuclear button “is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
The tweet was one of many Trump had posted throughout the day on topics ranging from the Israel-Palestine issue, The New York Times’ coverage of his administration, and commercial aviation safety in the United States.
In a televised speech on Monday, Kim said “the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat.”
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018