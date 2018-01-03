Trump to Kim Jong Un: my nuclear button ‘is bigger & more powerful’

By
Reuters
-

 

Trump posted a flurry of tweets on Tuesday including one responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying that his nuclear button is “much bigger & more powerful”.
WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying he had a nuclear button on his desk, said in a tweet on Tuesday (Jan 2) that his nuclear button “is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

The tweet was one of many Trump had posted throughout the day on topics ranging from the Israel-Palestine issue, The New York Times’ coverage of his administration, and commercial aviation safety in the United States.

In a televised speech on Monday, Kim said “the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat.”