The man who died in a Trump Tower fire tried to sell his $2.5 million apartment after Trump won the election — but couldn’t

caption First responders outside of Trump Tower on Saturday, where an apartment caught fire. source Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Todd Brassner died in a fire at his Trump Tower apartment on Saturday.

He tried to sell the apartment after President Donald Trump won the presidency but was unsuccessful.

The man who died in a Trump Tower fire on Saturday reportedly sought to sell his apartment for two years but was unsuccessful, The New York Times reported.

Todd Brassner, a 67-year-old art dealer who lived in a 50th-floor Trump Tower apartment, sought to sell the apartment following the 2016 presidential election, which led to a robust and constant security presence in the building. Brassner estimated the apartment to be worth $2.5 million in 2015.

“It haunts me,” Stephen Dwire, who had been friends with Brassner for more than 50 years, told The Times. “He said, ‘This is getting untenable.’ It was like living in an armed camp. But when people heard it was a Trump building, he couldn’t give it away.”

Firefighters had not determined the cause of the fire as of Sunday, declining to comment on damage to Brassner’s holdings. Four firefighters were also injured in the blaze.

“We send our prayers and deepest condolences to Mr. Brassner’s family and loved ones,” a Trump Organization spokeswoman told The Times.

Brassner’s apartment did not have sprinklers, which were not required by law. A 1999 law required both new and heavily renovated residential buildings in New York City to include sprinkler systems At the time, President Donald Trump and other major real-estate developers fought the law, arguing they were not needed and would cause slight pricing spikes.

Brassner lived alone with a collection that included 100 vintage guitars, 40 guitar amplifiers, and artwork by Robert Indiana, Mati Klarwein, Jack Kerouac. He even had a self-portrait by legendary artist Andy Warhol. In total, The Times reported his collection was worth more than $3 million.

The art collector, however, had filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and was in failing health, according to friends.

Trump tweeted about the fire on Saturday.

“Fire at Trump Tower is out,” he wrote. “Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”