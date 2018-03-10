Trump says a deal with North Korea is ‘in the making’ after agreeing to meet leader Kim Jong-un

caption Donald Trump. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump says a deal with North Korea is in motion after agreeing to meet its leader Kim Jong-un.

The exact time and location of the meeting have yet to be announced.

The comments come a day after the White House said that certain conditions would need to be met before Trump would meet Kim Jong-un.

US President Donald Trump tweeted early Saturday that a deal with North Korea “is very much in the making,” after spontaneously agreeing on Thursday to meet leader Kim Jong-un for denuclearization talks.

A deal with North Korea “would be very good for the world,” Trump wrote.

The exact time and location of the meeting have to be determined, the president added.

Trump’s message comes a day after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that certain conditions would need to be met before the president would sit down with the North Korean leader.

The meeting would only take place “on the basis that we have concrete and verifiable steps” toward the denuclearization of North Korea, Sanders said in a Friday briefing.

Trump’s decision to meet face-to-face with Kim – something no other US president has done – came after a meeting with South Korean officials. The envoys reportedly delivered a personal letter from Kim Jong-un to the White House.

But that message has yet to be verified, according to The New York Times, and some of Trump’s aides believe the meeting won’t happen.

North Korea has pulled out of talks before, and experts say the US should approach with caution, as Pyongyang may be using engagement to secure sanctions relief and buy time to cement its nuclear status.