Former Trump legal team spokesman reportedly quit because he believed statement on Trump Tower meeting was obstruction of justice

Excerpts from journalist Michael Wolff’s book on President Donald Trump’s White House claim Trump’s legal team spokesman resigned because he feared that the president’s meeting aboard Air Force One in July 2017 represented obstruction of justice.

Trump had dictated a misleading statement about the substance of a July 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son, Donald Trump Jr., other campaign operatives, and Russians.

Several members of Trump’s top staff were either present at the meeting or were nearby.

The veracity of some of Wolff’s reporting has been called into question.

A meeting aboard Air Force One during which President Donald Trump dictated a misleading statement to Donald Trump Jr. about a July 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer reportedly prompted the spokesman for the president’s legal team, Mark Corallo, to quit.

Corallo reportedly feared the Air Force One meeting represented obstruction of justice, according to several key excerpts from journalist Michael Wolff’s upcoming book on the Trump administration.

Corallo reportedly discussed his resaon for his departure with Wolff in private.

The Air Force One meeting, which took place while Trump was flying back from Germany on July 8, was called in response to reports that Trump’s son, Trump Jr., had met with a Russian government lawyer in Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election. The statement that came out of the Air Force One discussion said that the topic of the meeting with the Russian lawyer was child adoptions, but days later Trump Jr. admitted he had agreed to the meeting after being promised “dirt” on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

According to Wolff’s book, both Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, were at the meeting, but Ivanka reportedly left shortly afterward and Kushner did not take any notes on what was discussed. Several other staff members, including National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and national security adviser H. R. McMaster were in a room nearby watching the Cohen Brothers’ movie “Fargo.”

While Wolff’s book has already made a large impact in Washington and elicited statements from the president himself, others like former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci have called into question the authenticity of his reporting. Wolff has been known to embellish his writing in the past, and several of the claims he makes in the book have already been questioned.