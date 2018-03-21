People are calling Tucker Carlson out on Twitter for his segment criticizing ‘changing demographics in America’

caption Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night. source Screenshot via @TuckerCarlson/Twitter

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson is under fire on Twitter for a segment lamenting demographic changes in America on his show Tuesday night.

Referring to a dramatic increase in Hispanic people in a Pennsylvania town, he asked viewers, “How would you feel if that happened in your neighborhood?”

An Obama administration aide called Carlson “racist” for the segment, and several other prominent Twitter users joined him.

Conservative Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson is catching flak on Twitter for making what some are calling “racist” comments about how quickly America’s racial makeup is changing.

Tucker ran a segment on his show Tuesday lamenting the “bewildering” pace of demographic changes in America, and pointed to the case of Hazelton, Pennsylvania.

“In the year 2000, Hazelton’s population was 2% Hispanic,” Carlson said. “Just 16 years later, Hazelton is majority Hispanic. That’s a lot of change.”

“How would you feel if that happened in your neighborhood?” he asked his 3 million viewers.

Carlson denied that this was a “bigoted” assertion, and said he was merely pointing to a quick pace of change in the US.

“No nation, no society has ever change this much, this fast,” he said.

He later appeared to blame immigration and the subsequent racial change for America’s socio-political instability.

“This is more change than human beings are designed to digest,” he said. “This pace of change makes societies volatile, really volatile, just like ours has become volatile.”

But Carlson’s comments immediately attracted rebuke from Twitter users, including former President Barack Obama’s White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer.

“This is equal parts racist, dumb, and inaccurate,” Pfeiffer wrote in a tweet sharing Carlson’s clip.

Businessman and one-time Congressional candidate from Wisconsin Khary Penebaker accused Carlson of racism less directly.

“I’n [sic] not a racist or a bigot. BUT…” Penebaker’s sarcastic tweet read.

Several journalists, including Vox’s Ezra Klein and Carlos Maza, also tweeted about the segment. Senior writer at Rolling Stone Jamil Smith, who is African-American, added his own spin to Carlson’s narrative.

“Ask black folks in Harlem,” Smith wrote, responding to Carlson’s rhetorical question about how people would feel about demographic changes in their neighborhoods.

This is not the first time Carlson has come under fire for making racially charged comments about race in America. Prominent white supremacist Richard Spencer and former Grand Wizard of the KKK David Duke are reportedly big fans.

Carlson has expressed a fondness for American demographics of days gone by in the past, as well.

“My neighborhood in Washington is great,” he told the American Conservative last month. “We have wonderful neighbors, and we love it. And what’s not to love? Our neighborhood looks exactly like it did in 1955. But when you get past Arlington, those small towns look nothing like they did even 15 years ago. They’re unrecognizable, especially to people who grew up there.”

Watch Carlson’s segment below: