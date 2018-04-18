17 TV shows we don’t want to see rebooted as part of the revival craze

caption “30 Rock” was one of the best TV comedies of all time, but a revival would ruin its excellent series finale. source NBC

Reboots and revivals are, for better or worse, the hottest thing in TV right now.

Although it only ended in 2013, people including NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt have been asked if “30 Rock” could return for a reboot. Greenblatt said it’s a possibility, and people from the show like Judah Friedlander and Alec Baldwin have said they would return.

“All those reboots work if they get everybody together,” Baldwin told Extra in April. “They got all the ‘Will & Grace’ people. I’m sure that Tina [Fey] in particular and all the writers that work with her, if they came up with a good idea, which they certainly can.”

Baldwin is right. Some reboots work, like “Twin Peaks,” but many don’t, like Netflix’s fourth season of “Arrested Development,” which failed to capture what everyone loved about the original three seasons.

And with ABC’s “Roseanne” reboot being such a ratings hit that even Trump is impressed, there will likely be more and more coming our way. But there are some shows we really hope don’t get rebooted because it would ruin some of the magic of the original.

From “Friends” to “Friday Night Lights,” these are 17 shows that we do not want to see rebooted:

“Breaking Bad” (2008-2013), five seasons — AMC

source AMC via Netflix

“Breaking Bad,” easily one of the best television shows of all time, already has a spin-off with “Better Call Saul,” and it’s actually really good. Given the way the series finale of “Breaking Bad” ended, we’re hoping the story never moves forward.

“Mad Men” (2007-2015), seven seasons — AMC

The series finale of “Mad Men” was telling but ambiguous, ending with the audience guessing what Don Draper did or didn’t do. While “Mad Men” certainly didn’t wrap up all the storylines that were left hanging, it tied up the necessary ones. “Mad Men” was always at its best when it was a tad incomplete, leaving major plotlines for the audience to think about, and a revival would ruin that.

“30 Rock” (2006-2013), seven seasons — NBC

source NBC

Would it be a thrill to see “30 Rock” come back? Absolutely. But it can’t happen. The series finale, which aired in January 2013, wrapped up the show so well that a reunion of any kind would be a huge slap in the face to that carefully crafted and quite powerful episode.

“The Office” (2005-2013), seven seasons — NBC

source NBC

Steve Carell tragically never won an Emmy for his role as Michael Scott. And while a revival could be his shot at a deserved win, a reboot is a terrible idea. The show ended on a bad note, and it would be nearly impossible to capture the uniquely dark tone of its early seasons. Thankfully Carell (now an Oscar nominee) and other stars including John Krasinski, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, and Zach Woods are too busy.

“Cheers” (1982-1993), eleven seasons — NBC

source NBC

“Cheers” wouldn’t be quite the same in 2018. The show perfectly captures its era, and wouldn’t seamlessly transition its premise into the modern day. Plus, we can’t imagine any of the the characters would still work or hang out at a bar all the time, with the exception of Norm. We would welcome, however, a revival of “Frasier,” which was a spin-off of “Cheers.”

“Lost” (2004-2010), six seasons — ABC

source ABC

A “Lost” revival would be impossible and stupidly ambitious because of the way the story was wrapped up. No spoilers.

“Happy Days” (1974-1984), eleven seasons — ABC

caption “Happy Days.” source ABC

Given that the show, which premiered in 1974, was set in the 50s and 60s, we’re not sure how it would pull off a compelling revival. There is not quite the same level of nostalgia for that time period now as there was in the 70s. But networks will go to great lengths for the revival trend, so who knows.

“Seinfeld” (1989-1998), nine seasons — NBC

source NBC/Hulu

The series finale of “Seinfeld” was really, really bad, which makes the idea of a revival less than promising.

“How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014), nine seasons — CBS

source CBS

“How I Met Your Mother” is another example of a great sitcom that had a terrible ending. Given how upset fans were by the twist ending (that wasn’t necessarily a twist, since everyone saw it coming anyway), we aren’t sure the audience would be that excited for a reboot.

“The Wire” (2002-2008), five seasons — HBO

source HBO

The best show in TV history doesn’t need to be ruined, please. While “The Wire” had an excellent series finale that brought a fitting ending the the many characters seen on the show, its final season was the least acclaimed by both fans and critics.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1996-2003), seven seasons — The WB

source The WB/ CW

“Buffy” was one of the best shows from the 90s, and it inspired a generation of teenagers. A revival would ruin the magic it created. The show expertly tied themes of being a teenager to being a vampire slayer with immense responsibilities, so a revival of the cast as adults would ruin the unique premise.

“Friends” (1994-2004), ten seasons — NBC

source NBC

The thing that made “Friends” so popular was its portrayal of the way single people were living in the 90s. It would completely lose its spark if relaunched, considering every character except Joey is married with kids now.

“Friday Night Lights” (2006-2011) — NBC

source NBC

We’re still getting over all the tears we shed during the final season of “Friday Night Lights,” so we’re not ready for a revival. And we don’t want one, either. It is one of the best TV dramas ever, and it ended with the Taylors moving on in a very substantive way. We need to move on, too.

“St. Elsewhere” (1982-1988), six seasons — NBC

caption “St. Elsewhere.” source NBC

“St. Elsewhere” had a small but loyal following, and was one of the first television shows to experiment with the episodic format. It was more gritty and real compared to anything that existed on TV before it, and certainly paved the way for the Golden Age of television. It should not be rebooted because it would be too difficult to recreate the feeling of a show that was the first of its kind.

“Dexter” (2006-2013), eight seasons — Showtime

source Showtime

Please, no. “Dexter” got off to a compelling start with its first few seasons on Showtime, but turned into a joke. No one needs to see Dexter’s life as a lumberjack.

“The O.C.” (2003-2007), four seasons — Fox

source Fox

“The O.C.” had one of the most perfect first seasons and quickly gained popularity among teens and adults. But once it started desperately trying to write storylines that would increase the ratings, it became a bit of a mess. Let’s leave “The O.C.” alone, and continue pretending like it was only one season.

“Weeds” (2005-2012) — eight seasons

source Lionsgate TV

Like a handful of shows on this list, “Weeds” didn’t end that long ago. The first few seasons had a lot of charm, but it went off the rails when the show moved the Botwins out of the California suburbs. The satire of suburban life was one of the best parts of the show. Considering how dull the show went in its later seasons, a reboot is thankfully not likely to happen any time soon.