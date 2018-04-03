9 prominent conservative characters from TV shows that aren’t ‘Roseanne’

source ABC

ABC revived “Roseanne” to huge ratings success last week. The sitcom reboot managed to pull in over 18 million viewers in its two-episode premiere, which prompted a congratulatory call from President Trump to star Roseanne Barr, who is a Trump supporter on and off the show.

The show’s success has sparked an interest in shows that resonate with conservative audiences. That is, after all, why ABC executives chose to bring the show back.

But “Roseanne” isn’t the only show that’s featured conservative characters.

We’ve highlighted nine prominent characters from TV history that are conservative or showcase conservative values – excluding ones that are meant to be mostly satirical, such as Jack Donaghy in “30 Rock.”

Jack Bauer in “24”

source Daniel Smith/FOX

Played by Kiefer Sutherland

Jack Bauer, a Los Angeles-based counter-terrorism agent, reflected post-9/11 Republican politics. “24,” which debuted in 2001, was co-created by Joel Surnow, who is well-known for his conservative viewpoints.

Eric Camden in “7th Heaven”

source The CW

Played by Stephen Collins

“7th Heaven” was about a family of seven children, and the head of the busy household was Rev. Eric Camden, a minister who tried his best to instill Christian values into his kids. It was easier said than done at times.

Archie Bunker in “All in the Family”

source CBS

Played by Carroll O’Connor

Archie Bunker was created as a satire. As this 2014 New Yorker article points out, a message aired prior to the show’s premiere in 1971 warning viewers that the show sought “to throw a humorous spotlight on our frailties, prejudices and concerns” to point out “just how absurd they are.”

But as this same article highlights, Bunker – who was portrayed as a bigot – ended up transcending satire. Rather than laughing at him, fans found themselves relating to him at times. The show was a hit and lasted 9 seasons.

Danny Reagan in “Blue Bloods”

source CBS

Played by Donnie Wahlberg

“Blue Bloods,” about a New York City law enforcement family, premiered in 2010 and remains a show that depicts police officers in a positive light. Danny usually shows conservative viewpoints on the series.

Hank Hill in “King of the Hill”

source Fox

Voiced by Mike Judge

“King of the Hill” can be considered satire, but its characters still embody conservative values without entering blatant ridiculousness (like, for instance, Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy on “30 Rock”). Hank Hill is a propane salesman and family man who routinely shows discomfort with progressive ideas, cries when his truck is dying, and is disappointed to find that George W. Bush has a weak handshake. But he’s still a relatable character who just wants to enjoy a good beer and a better burger.

Mike Baxter in “Last Man Standing”

caption “Last Man Standing” stars Kaitlyn Dever and Tim Allen. source ABC

Played by Tim Allen

The premise of “Last Man Standing” is that Allen’s character, Baxter, is trying to retain his “manliness” while living with his wife and three daughters. He is also a conservative who hates Obama. Allen, a well-known Republican, implied that his politics may have had something to do with the show’s cancellation last year, but ABC denied this.

After the series was cancelled, Allen told Norm Macdonald on his podcast that he wanted the show and character to evoke “All in the Family’s” Archie Bunker because the character “pushed boundaries.”

Don Draper in “Mad Men”

source AMC

Played by Jon Hamm

Don Draper, the troubled but brilliant creative director of an ad agency in 1960s New York City, rarely spoke of politics on the show, but it was revealed that he supported Nixon over Kennedy.

Cordell Walker in “Walker, Texas Ranger”

source CBS

Played by Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris brought his conservative beliefs, and his martial arts skills, to this crime procedural TV series that ran on CBS in the 1990s for eight seasons. The show was known for its focus on traditional values – Norris played a Vietnam veteran turned Texas ranger.

Ainsley Hayes in “The West Wing”

source NBC

Played by Emily Procter

It’s safe to say that “The West Wing” isn’t a conservative show (it’s created by Aaron Sorkin and centers on a fictional Democratic White House), but Hayes is one of few Republican characters on the show, and routinely voices her displeasure with Democrats.

