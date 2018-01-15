Twitter user offers $300 to any journalist who asks Trump about US relations with Wakanda

By
Sujin Thomas
-

Los Angeles-based writer Sara Benincasa has offered $300 to any journalist who asks Trump for his opinion on US relations with Wakanda, the home of the Black Panther.
Marvel Entertainment/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s reported remarks last week that he had called Haiti, El Salvador and African nations “shithole countries” at a bipartisan meeting on immigration may have sparked a firestorm.

But now a Los Angeles-based writer has challenged journalists to ask Trump on his opinion of US relations with the kingdom of Wakanda.

Now before anyone think this to be a legitimate question, Wakanda is a fictional country created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as the home of T’Challa aka the Black Panther.

Wakanda made its debut in Marvel’s Fantastic Four #52 in 1996, and is supposedly situated in north-eastern Africa.

Trump has been known in the past to be unfamiliar with African nations too. Remember his Nambia gaffe?

Writer Sara Benincasa wasted no time to play on this by offering $300 to any journalist who asks Trump the Wakanda question and to record his answer on video.

Her tweet sparked a flurry of replies including other requests on the social media platform.

More Marvel references were thrown in, as well as ones from 1988 film Coming To America which starred Eddie Murphy as the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda.

Some celebrities got in on the fun too, including American DJ Diplo, who is a member of electronic music group Major Lazer.

Incidentally, Marvel’s Black Panther film opens in Singapore on Feb 15.