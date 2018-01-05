Two dead dolphins washed ashore in Penang in one week

The second dolphin to wash ashore in Penang within a week. Facebook video screengrab

It’s a rare sight, but within the past week, two dead dolphins have washed up on the Tanjung Bungah shore in Penang.

A first sighting was spotted on Dec 29 last year and reported to the Fisheries Research Institute of Malaysia, New Straits Times reported.

A second dolphin was seen on the beach on Thursday (Jan 4), according to the Pulau Parasit Facebook page.

The grey carcass of the dead mammal can be seen lying on the beach in a video uploaded on the page.

Non-governmental organisation Sahabat Alam Malaysia was quoted by NST as saying that the first dolphin was buried without any autopsy when it was discovered last week.

“We would not know the cause of death unless the department or the Fisheries Research Institute of Malaysia carries out a post-mortem,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Pulau Parasit’s administrators have identified both dolphins as Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins.

Dolphins are rarely seen in the waters near Penang, but sightings are not unheard of. The latest sightings, according to NST, were near Teluk Bahang on Dec 24, and in the vicinity of Penang Bridge on Dec 30 last year.