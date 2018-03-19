White House lawyer says Trump is ‘not considering or discussing’ firing Mueller

White House lawyer Ty Cobb said Sunday that President Donald Trump is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump railed against Mueller and the Russia investigation in a series of tweets over the weekend.

Trump’s personal attorney, John Dowd, also called for Mueller’s investigation to be shuttered.

White House lawyer Ty Cobb said in a statement Sunday that President Donald Trump is “not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller,” amid increased speculation that Trump will attempt to shut down the ongoing Russia investigation.

Trump’s personal attorney, John Dowd, called on Saturday for Mueller’s probe to be shuttered. He first said the statement was made on behalf of Trump, but later walked that back and said he was speaking only in his personal capacity.

But Trump then tweeted several pointed criticisms over the next 24 hours of Mueller’s investigation and the team of lawyers he’s hired to help him.

On Saturday, Trump said the investigation “should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime.”

“It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”

Trump continued the tirade on Sunday, tweeting, “Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Gem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!”

In fact, Mueller himself is a registered Republican. Some of the lawyers he’s hired, however, have come under fire from conservative media outlets over their previous donations to Democrats.

Thirteen of the 17 members of Mueller’s team have previously registered as Democrats, and four had no listed affiliation in public voter registration records, according to The Washington Post.