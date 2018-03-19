A self-driving Uber car hit and killed a woman in the first known autonomous-vehicle death

caption An Uber driverless Ford Fusion drives down Smallman Street on September, 22, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. source Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

A woman in Arizona has been hit and killed by a self-driving Uber car.

It’s believed to be the first time an autonomous vehicle has killed a pedestrian.

Uber says it is cooperating with the authorities.

The victim has not yet been named by Tempe Police Department.

A woman in Arizona has died after being hit by a self-driving car operated by Uber in what is believed to be the first time ever a pedestrian has been killed by an autonomous vehicle.

One of the transportation firm’s vehicles hit a woman in Tempe, Arizona, on Monday morning, and she died of her injuries at a hospital, the Tempe Police Department said in a statement provided to journalists. The vehicle was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash, the department said. The news was first reported by ABC 15.

The incident appears to be the first time a pedestrian has been killed by an autonomous vehicle, and is sure to ignite debate around the ethics, safety, and legal culpability of the tech. Proponents of the technology tout them as a far safer alternative to traditional, human-driven cars. (A male driver was previously killed while using Tesla’s semiautonomous “Autopilot” mode, though he had ignored seven safety warnings.)

Uber has since paused all its self-driving-car operations in Tempe, San Francisco, and Toronto, WPXI News reports.

The victim was walking outside of the crosswalk when she was hit, police said. She was not yet named as her next of kin had yet to be notified. There was a vehicle operator behind the wheel of Uber’s car at the time of the crash.

The exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

In a brief statement provided to Business Insider, Uber confirmed someone had died and said the company was cooperating with investigators.

A spokesperson said: “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.” The company did not immediately provide further details about the deadly incident.

Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened. https://t.co/cwTCVJjEuz — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) March 19, 2018

In a statement, the Tempe Police Department said: “We wanted to provide an update to the Uber accident that occurred overnight on Mill Ave. just south of Curry Rd. The vehicle involved is one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles. It was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel. The vehicle was traveling northbound just south of Curry Rd. when a female walking outside of the crosswalk cross the road from west to east when she was struck by the Uber vehicle.

“She was transported to a local area hospital where she passed away from her injuries. Her next of kin has not been notified so her name is not being released at this time. uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation.”

This story is developing.