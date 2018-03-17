Top-seeded Virginia falls to Maryland-Baltimore County in the biggest upset in March Madness history

source TNT

March Madness history has been made, as No. 1 Virginia lost to No. 16 Maryland-Baltimore County, the first time a No. 1 seed has fallen in the first round since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

The win came on the heels of a dominant second half from the UMBC Retrievers, who took the lead at the start of the second half and never looked back.

The victory marks the first NCAA Tournament win in the school’s history and sets them up for a matchup Sunday against No. 9 Kansas State for a spot in the Sweet 16.

March Madnessbrackets have been busted like never before.

On Friday night, Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers became the first 16-seed to take down a 1-seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, defeating the Virginia Cavaliers, 74-54.

No. 1 seeds had gone an astounding 135-0 against the No. 16 seeded teams they faced in the first round since the tournament expanded to 64 teams. But the UMBC Retrievers overcame those overwhelming odds to make college basketball history.

Here are the final seconds:

It will be a devastating night for brackets across the country. The Cavaliers were the top-ranked team in the tournament entering March Madness and selected by 32.9% of ESPN brackets to make the Final Four – more than any other team in the country. In addition, 18.5% of the brackets had UVA winning it all.

For the Retrievers, the upset win is a historic one – the first NCAA tournament win in school history, in just their second appearance in the tournament. They’ll take on No. 9 Kansas State in the second round with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Regardless of the outcome of that game, they’ll be remembered for all of history as the first team to ever take down a Goliath No. 1 seed in the first round of the tournament.

Take a deep breath. It finally happened.

source TNT

More March Madness: