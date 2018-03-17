Social media had a field day with the greatest upset in March Madness history as No. 16 UMBC takes down No. 1 Virginia

caption No. 16 UMBC completed the greatest upset in college basketball history on Friday night, taking down No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

March Madness history was made on Friday night as the No. 16 UMBC Retrievers upset the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers.

Teams seed No. 1 were a perfect 135-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament prior to this game.

The win was the first NCAA Tournament victory in school history for UMBC and sets the Retrievers up for a second-round game against No. 9 Kansas State for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The win was likely the greatest bracket-buster in the history of March Madness pools – 32.9% of ESPN brackets had Virginia going on to the Final Four, more than any other team in the field of 68.

Across social media, basketball fans expressed their praise, awe, and disbelief at the Retrievers unprecedented accomplishment.

Oh my God. UMBC. This is going to happen. The world is going to split in half and the internet will go off line. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) March 17, 2018

UMBC can start thinking about how to play K-State next pic.twitter.com/Ww4xnMkwNn — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) March 17, 2018

What's most wild about this 16-seed upset is it's not even close. It's a blowout. UMBC. Sharpie. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 17, 2018

UMBC just made history and we are all witnesses #MarchMaddness — Schaef (@ASchaef21) March 17, 2018

UMBC’s win undoubtedly busted more brackets than any other game in the history of the NCAA Tournament. But it’s hard to root against an underdog, as the Retrievers proved on Friday night.

