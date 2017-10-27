The latest version of Under Armour’s signature shoe is delayed — and angry retailers are complaining to Wall Street

caption Under Armour’s Curry 4 shoes were supposed to launch on October 27, but have been delayed. source Facebook/Under Armour

The Curry 4 was supposed to launch on October 27. Retailers are telling Wall Street analysts they won’t get stock until November 18, however. This is just one more setback for Under Armour.

Customers hoping to get Under Armour’s latest Curry 4 sneaker from a third-party retailer were disappointed on Friday.

The shoe was scheduled to come out on October 27, but after selling through preorder stock on Underarmour.com, the shoe will not ship until November 18, analyst Sam Poser of Susquehanna Financial Group wrote in a report to investors (via Bloomberg).

Third-party retailers like Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods never got stock, and were only accepting preorders for the November 18 ship date.

“That’s not good news,” Poser says, adding that retailers are “not happy.” He also says retailers are worried that the shoe has missed its chance to resonate with consumers who may have “already moved on to other things.”

Under Armour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Underarmour.com says the next chance for preorders will not be until November 11, in different color than the black and white scheme that is currently sold out. The Curry 4 is the latest iteration of basketball star Steph Curry’s signature Under Armour shoe line.

The brand is looking for the shoe to drive a new wave of sales and attention for the struggling brand after the Curry 3 failed to gain traction.