The Upside Down will be coming to life at Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights this year

Following prior jabs taken at Singapore’s own Yishun estate, fans of popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ will be thrilled to know that Universal Studios Singapore will be bringing the town of Hawkins, Indiana and the sinister underworld that comes with it to Halloween Horror Nights 8.
This Halloween, the themed maze will be constructed using familiar elements and scenes from the first season of the TV series.
Watching the show through a screen might give you the chills, but experiencing the horror as a victim first-hand is whole different ball game.
Visitors will get to walk through the creepy Hawkins National Laboratory, the Byers home with flickering Christmas lights, under the U.S. Department of Energy and the eerie Upside Down woods with floating orb-like spores, Resorts World Sentosa said in a statement.
If you’re lucky you might even fall prey to a humanoid Demogorgon, the inter-dimensional monster that plagues the town.
Last year’s Zombie Laser Tag will also be making a comeback at Halloween Horror Nights 8.
Limited time specials are now available, and each admission ticket comes with ‘Stranger Things’ merchandise. Prices are S$50 for non-peak days and S$60 for peak days.
You can also buy the Frequent Fear Pass (S$108), which offers up to 17 days of horror with weekly add-ons, or the Infinite Fear Package (S$168 for non-peak days and S$188 for peak days), which includes vouchers and add-ons.