Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats after poisoning of Russian ex-spy in Britain

Donald Trump is removing Russian diplomats from their roles at the US embassy, UN mission, and Seattle consulate.

The measures are in retaliation over the attempted assassination of ex-spy Sergei Skripal on March 4.

Fourteen EU member states have also announced plans to expel diplomats from their countries.

The United States will expel 60 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

The measures were announced on Monday morning, and follow Britain accusing Vladimir Putin’s regime of being behind the attack.

The Trump administration will remove Russians from their posts at the US embassy, United Nations mission, and Seattle consulate, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Russian consulate in Seattle is close to a US naval facility.

Moscow has denied involvement in the Skripal attack, but evidence presented by Britain privately to allied nations has resulted in widespread condemnation, and the expectation that measures such as this would follow.

It follows Britain’s decision to expel 23 diplomats working at Russia’s embassy in Britain in the immediate aftermath of the attack, which took place on March 4.

Russia responded in kind, demanding the departure of an equal number of British diplomats working in Moscow.

A White House statement said:

“The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world.

“Today’s actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia’s ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America’s national security.”

Around the same time as the White House made its announcement, Germany’s foreign ministry announced that it was expelling four diplomats. France and Poland announced the same.

The European Union has also temporarily withdrawn its own ambassador to Moscow over the affair, a measure announced last week.

A total of fourteen EU member states also plan to expel Russian diplomats from their countries, European Council President Donald Tusk announced on Monday. He added that “additional measures, including further expulsions,” could take place in the coming days and weeks.

These countries include:

Ireland

The Netherlands

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Bulgaria

The Czech Republic

Denmark

Ukraine also said it would expel 13 Russian diplomats.