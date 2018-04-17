Striking images of the US military training at night reveal the surreal colors of war

- source
- US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elizabeth Merriam
Fighting in the dark has always been a difficult task in warfare, but with the invention of night vision, soldiers, sailors, and airmen can conduct their operations almost as well as they can during the day.
Whether its on the decks of an aircraft carrier or destroyer, in the deserts of the Middle East and Afghanistan, or the skies of the world, warfighting doesn’t stop at night.
Photos captured while the US military performs nighttime training provide viewers with a unique look into the world of war. Military equipment, as well as the troops themselves, takes on a unique coloring when seen outside of the light of day.
Here are 26 striking photos of the US military operating at night:
The US Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey fires a Tomahawk land attack missile.
- U.S. Navy/Lt. j.g Matthew Daniels/Handout via Reuters
A C-130 Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron conducts a night flight mission over Yokota Air Base, Japan.
- US Air Force/Yasuo Osakabe
Aircraft land aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise during nighttime flight operations in the Arabian Sea.
- US Navy
Capt. Thomas Bernard, a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilot, performs a visual confirmation with night vision goggles during a training mission over the Kanto Plain, Japan.
- US Air Force/Osakabe Yasuo
Canadian special operations regiment members call in close-air support from their US Air Force allies at Hurlburt Field, Florida.
- US Air Force/Senior Airman Matt Bruch
A US Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft with the 107th Airlift Wing fires off flares during a night formation training mission.
- US Air Force
US Marines with Task Force Southwest (TFSW) observe their surroundings while at a security post for an advising mission with 1st Brigade, Afghan National Army (ANA) 215th Corps as they conduct Operation Maiwand 12 at Camp Shorserack, Afghanistan.
- US Marine Corps/Sgt. Conner Robbins
USS Ross fires a Tomahawk missile towards Shayrat Airbase.
- Reuters
Afghan and American Special Operations soldiers destroy a Taliban weapons cache during a night operation in Ney Meydan, Sar-e Pul province, Afghanistan.
- US Air Force
US Paratrooper Spc. Michael Tagalog, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, fire a Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle from an observation post in Pekha Valley, Achin District, Nangahar Province, Afghanistan.
- DVIDS
The F-35 Integrated Test Force is completing a series of night flights, testing the ability to fly the jet safely in instrument meteorological conditions where the pilot has no external visibility references.
- US Air Force
US Marines with Task Force Southwest (TFSW) fire a 120mm mortar as a show of force at Camp Shorab, Afghanistan.
- US Marine Corps/Staff Sgt. Melissa Karnath
An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Swordsmen of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
- US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado
Sailors recover combat rubber raiding craft with Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU) during night operations in the well deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard.
- US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam D. Wainwright
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kevin Williams directs an F/A-18C Hornet from the Warhawks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis.
- US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate
Capt. Jonathan Bonilla and 1st Lt. Vicente Vasquez, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Huey pilots, fly over Tokyo after completing night training.
- US Air Force/Yasuo Osakabe
A 25 mm machine gun fires during a live fire exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall.
- US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chelsea Mandello
An AV-8B Harrier with Marine Attack Squadron 311, part of the Air Combat Element of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands on the USS Essex (LHD 2), March 6. The pilots of VMA 311 were conducting night carrier landing qualifications in preparation for the 31st MEU’s Certification Exercise.
- US Marine Corps/Cpl. Garry J. Welch
A Marine Special Operations Team member fires a M240B machine gun during night fire sustainment training in Helmand province, Afghanistan.
- US Marine Corps/Sgt. Pete Thibodeau
An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 prepares to launch from catapult two during night flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise.
- US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared M. King
A Marine from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides cover fire during a platoon assault exercise at Arta Range, Djibouti.
- US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Erik Cardenas
Senior Airman Stephen Clark and Airman 1st Class Matthew Pfeffer, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J loadmasters, sit on the open ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules flying near Yokota Air Base, Japan.
- US Air Force
Capt. David Hirt, left, and Maj. Stephen Piantarnida observe the terrain using night-vision goggles during an air support exercise as part of a weapons and tactics course for instructors at Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Arizona.
- US Department of Defense
LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicles from Charlie Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment, Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire on fixed targets as part of a combined arms engagement range during sustainment training in D’Arta Plage, Djibouti, Nov. 9. The 11th MEU is deployed as a theater reserve and crisis response force throughout U.S. Central Command and 5th Fleet area of responsibility.
- US Marine Corps/Cpl. Jonathan R. Waldman
Soldiers secure an area in view of the aurora borealis during night live-fire training as part of Exercise Spartan Cerberus at Fort Greely, Alaska.
- US Department of Defense
A Marine Special Operations Team member fires an AK-47 during night fire sustainment training in Helmand province, Afghanistan.
- US Marine Corps/Sgt. Pete Thibodeau