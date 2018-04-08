The 20 best honeymoon destinations in the world, according to newlyweds and travel experts

caption Warm weather destinations are popular honeymoon destinations for newlyweds. source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Honeymoon destinations can range from the tropics to the city.

U.S. News recently ranked the best honeymoon destinations based on expert opinion and travelers’ votes.

Warm weather beach locations and Mediterranean locales dominated the list.

For newlywed couples, honeymoon planning can be just as important as the wedding plans.

U.S. News & World Report recently rounded up the top 20 honeymoon destinations based on expert advice, along with thousands of traveler votes. While some of the destinations have been honeymoon staples for years, such as the island Bora Bora, there’s a reason for that.

Warm weather locales and destinations in Italy topped the list. Below, take a look at where couples are booking their honeymoons.

20. Nice, France

For couples that want to honeymoon in France, but still experience the Mediterranean coast, Nice is the location to visit. While there, watch a tennis match on the Nice Lawn Tennis Club, which opened in 1890, take a stroll along the Promenade des Anglais, and check out the photography museum Théâtre de la Photographie et de l’Image.

19. US Virgin Islands

Couples seeking a beach honeymoon with white sands and clear blue waters might consider the US Virgin Islands. Stay at the 17th century hotel the Buccaneer, or The Westin St. John Villas.

18. Corfu, Greece

Corfu, Greece, is a paradise for honeymooners looking for a more affordable Greece vacation. The best times to visit are spring and fall. U.S. News has called Corfu one of the safest tourist destinations in Europe.

17. Loire Valley, France

The river valley of Loire is filled with magnificent fortresses including Château de Chenonceau and Château de Chambord. The Loire Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also home to stunning nature, which couples can explore in a traditional boat river tour, or gaze down on from a hot air balloon.

16. Cinque Terre, Italy

This remote coastal region of Italy isn’t super easy to access – making it the perfect getaway for honeymooners who want privacy. Stay at the Il Giardino Incantato bed and breakfast, and sunbathe on the beaches.

15. Maui, Hawaii

Romantic hotels are abundant in Maui, Hawaii. With options such as Travaasa Hana, which has spacious cottage suites and a lava rock pool, and The Plantation Inn, which doesn’t allow children under the age of 12 – the options are endless for couples looking for maximum quiet and tranquility.

14. Santorini, Greece

Swim at Santorini’s Red Beach, eat dinner while enjoying the magnificent view at Argo restaurant, and dip into the infinity pool at hotel Kirini Santorini. There are also various wineries, like Santo Wines, along the island to explore.

13. Rome, Italy

History buffs might be tempted to visit Rome, Italy, for their honeymoon. Explore the classic must-see spots including the Roman Forum and Vatican City, and order carbonara at Da Enzo Al 29 or the classic cacio e pepe at Flavio al Velavevodetto.

12. Kauai, Hawaii

Kauai, the fourth largest island of Hawaii, is often referred to as the “Garden Island.” Filled with waterfalls, rainforest, and rivers, Kauai offers visitors plenty of activities. Kayak, snorkel, hike, or zipline your way across the island.

11. Bali

In Bali there’s a number of romantic activities to keep couples busy. Try the 100 candle-lit dinner at the Swept Away Restaurant in the The Samaya Ubud or enjoy high tea at the Metis Bali.

10. Amalfi Coast, Italy

Timing is important when planning to explore the Amalfi Coast. While most attractions and shops are closed from November until Easter, the best time to visit is spring and autumn. Avoiding the high-tourist time of July and August is advised. Positano is one of the most geographically stunning towns along the coast.

9. Florence, Italy

The best time to visit Florence, Italy, weather-wise, is between May and September. During those months you can fully enjoy the walkable city – strolling over the Arno River, or through the Boboli Gardens.

8. Paris, France

A classic honeymooners retreat, Paris pulls out all the stops for couples. Stay at the 90-year-old Le Bristol Paris hotel, visit the Louvre, and stroll through the gardens of Luxembourg Palace.

7. Maldives

Extremely remote, the Maldives offers couples a secluded retreat. Explore the city of Male by browsing the fish market or walking through the National Museum. For water activities, tourists can dive and swim with sharks at Hammerhead Point.

6. Napa Valley, California

Napa Valley attracts more than three million visitors a year. And of course, with around 400 vineyards, it’s especially perfect for couples that are into exploring wine country.

5. Fiji

There are plenty of resorts to choose from in Fiji. From the Nanuku Auberge Resort, which provides its visitors with a private butler, to the Tadrai Island Resort with an infinity pool – there’s a place for every couple to enjoy.

4. St. Lucia

St. Lucia’s beautiful beaches can be enjoyed by lounging on its white sand, or from the ocean during a day-time catamaran sailing trip. For more adventurous couples, ziplining is another potential activity. Tourists can end the day with a sunset boat tour while sipping champagne.

3. Bora Bora

A classic honeymoon destination, Bora Bora’s overwater bungalows provide many couples with the only activity they need for their entire trip – lounging. But there are other adventures to be had, including lagoon tours, hiking, and parasailing.

2. Tahiti

Tahiti is the birthplace of the overwater bungalow – the most romantic accommodation couples can stay in, with complete privacy. Between November and April, tourists might find the weather to be a bit more warm and humid – but the island is perfect for visiting all year round.

1. Tuscany, Italy

The country side of Tuscany provides sweeping, romantic views of rolling hills and vineyards. Whether you explore the area while hiking through the landscape, or on the back of a Vespa, there are plenty of incredible hotels, such as the Villa Bordoni, or the Monteverdi, to stay in during your honeymoon visit.