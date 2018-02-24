The ‘Miracurl on Ice’ US curling team were given the wrong medals during ceremony

source John Sibley/Reuters

The U.S. men’s curling team won a shocking gold medal at the Winter Olympics and are being called the “Miracurl on Ice.”

The team, led by John Shuster, rallied after losing four of their first six matches, and went on a five match winning streak to win gold.

During the medal ceremony, the team did receive gold medals, but the medals read “women’s curling” on the back side.

Team USA’s men’s curling team shocked the world on Saturday when they completed a comeback from their struggles early in the Olympics to beat Sweden, 10-7, and win the first curling gold for the United States.

During the ensuing medal ceremony, there was a minor mix-up and the U.S. team did not actually receive their own medals.

After the ceremony, the players noticed that the back of the medals read, “women’s curling.” That moment was captured by Alyssa Roenigk of ESPN.

The US men's curling team just realized the gold medals they were awarded moments ago say "women's curling gold medal" on them. Their coaches are working on it … #pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/PERIMuXN98 — Alyssa Roenigk (@alyroe) February 24, 2018

Devin Heroux of CBC got a close-up shot of team skipper John Shuster’s gold medal.

If you click on the image you can see a larger version where it clearly reads, “women’s curling.”

He won’t takes his hands off this gold medal. Tyler George says it still hasn’t sunk in. But he’s emotional. (And yes, it’s still the women’s curling gold medal) #cbccurl pic.twitter.com/PjRHBT9XH7 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 24, 2018

The women’s curling final had not happened yet, so presumably there are some medals laying around somewhere that were intended for the men’s event.