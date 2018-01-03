Step aboard the USS Wisconsin — one of the last US battleships ever made

caption The USS Wisconsin. source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

The USS Wisconsin, which was one of the last battleships the US ever built, saw combat in World War II, the Korean War, and even the Gulf War.

Nicknamed “The Wisky,” the Wisconsin provided cover for the invasion of Iwo Jima, was struck by a 155mm shell during the Korean War, and launched eight of the 47 Tomahawk cruise missiles in the opening salvo of the Persian Gulf War.

After being commissioned and decommissioned three times, the Wisconsin was finally put to rest in 1991.

As of 2009, it’s on permanent display at the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Virginia – and we recently took a tour of it.

Originally commissioned in 1944, the Wisconsin is over 887 feet long.

And over 108 feet wide, and nearly 40 feet tall.

The Wisky had a displacement of 58,000 pounds when fully loaded, and was powered by four geared Westinghouse turbines that brought it to more than 38 mph.

Now, let’s go aboard.

Here’s a shot from the bow.

And a short video from the stern that also shows the helicopter pad.

The Wisconsin’s two port and starboard bow anchors are each 1,080 feet long and weigh 30,000 pounds.

This short video gives a close-up of one the anchor chains.

This is Mike Hodges, a Navy veteran who served on the Wisky in the 1950s, and now volunteers on the ship.

And he told us about the main guns in this short video below.

The 16″ guns, six of which are seen off the bow below, fired 1,900 pound and 2,700 pound projectiles up to 23 miles away.

They were used to bombard shores and take out surface targets, and could fire two rounds per minute. The shot below is of the three 16″ guns off the stern.

Here’s a shot of two of the Wisky’s starboard side 5″ guns, which fired 55 pound projectiles up to nine miles away.

This video below shows where the Wisky was hit by a 152mm shell during the Korean War. The strike wounded three soldiers.

And here are two of the 40mm saluting batteries, which are mostly used for ceremonial purposes.

A number of weapons were added to the Wisky after it was recommissioned for the third time in 1988, such as the Harpoon missile system seen below.

As were eight Tomahawk box launchers, two of which are seen below.

And the Mk 36 Super Rapid Bloom Offboard Countermeasure Chaff and Decoy Launching Systems seen below, which were used to thwart incoming missiles.

The Wisky was also fitted with four Close-In Weapons System after its last commissioning, but they have since been removed.

The ship is steered from this command center located in the tower.

And around the corner is the captain’s chair, which faces the bow.

This short video gives a closer look.

Here’s a shot of the galley, which also acted as a medical center during battle.

Next to the galley is the captain’s quarters seen in the short video below.

Down on the lower level is a 350-foot walkway called Broadway, which connects to the eight boilers rooms, the berthing areas, and other mechanical rooms.

Here’s a shot of one of the berthing areas.

The crew size during World War II was 134 officers and 2,400 enlisted sailors, which changed to 65 officers and 1,501 enlisted sailors during the Gulf War.

And this short video gives a closer look.

For more information about the Wisconsin, visit the Nauticus’ website here, or the crewmember association’s website here.