Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell wore a hoodie that took a shot at Ben Simmons over Rookie of the Year comment

Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell upped the brewing war between himself and Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons with not-too-subtle hoodie before his game on Tuesday night.
Mitchell wore a hoodie that suggested he was more deserving of the Rookie of the Year award because Simmons is not a true rookie. Simmons is in his second season in the NBA, after missing the entire 2016-17 season with an injury.
The hoodie Adidas made for Mitchell includes the definition of the noun, “rookie,” and reads, “An athlete playing his or her first season as a member of a professional sports team.”
Here is a closer look at the hoodie.
Simmons made headlines earlier in the week when Chris Haynes asked him during an ESPN interview whom he would pick for Rookie of the Year.
“Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent,” Simmons said.
Simmons was later asked if any of the other rookies had caught his attention, to which Simmons responded, “None.”
When those comments went public, Mitchell tweeted a reaction GIF.
