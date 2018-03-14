VARTA Storage Launches Its Energy Storage Products in Australia

Energy Storage Solutions with “Made in Germany” Quality Available Across Australian market

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – March 14, 2018 – VARTA Storage GmbH enters the Australian market, bringing their quality “Made in Germany” energy storage solutions to the fifth continent. Customers will be able to buy and install VARTA Storage’s lineup of VARTA pulse solutions across the country.

The VARTA pulse is a starter all-in-one package, which is easy to install and of a compact size. The devices combine a high energy density and is available in two sizes, i.e. with 3.3 kWh and 6.5 kWh. The energy storage solution is extremely reliable, robust, and fulfills all safety regulations. Through Plug & Play, the wall-mounted energy storage is instantly ready-to-use with only 30 minutes needed for installation and can be combined with all renewable energy sources. Hence it can be used to power the heating as well as all electrical household appliances, giving VARTA pulse owners the freedom to use their self-generated energy whenever and wherever they need it.

“We are happy to be bringing our pulse energy storage solutions to the Australian market, enabling homes to not only generate their own energy, but also store it and then use it whenever they need,” said Gordon Clements, General Manager VARTA Storage. “The VARTA pulse portfolio is versatile, robust, and extremely reliable. Consumers receive an easy-to-install solution when deciding for a VARTA pulse devices.”





“Australia is a significant growth opportunity for VARTA Storage. VARTA has more than 130 years of experience and expertise in working with energy, starting with developing the first battery in the world and growing the company to become a globally recognised innovator and provider in the space. VARTA is powering a multitude of different devices already, so the energy storage which can power homes and household machines is a natural extension of our portfolio. And we are very much looking forward to bringing our ‘Made in Germany’ quality to Australia,” said Roman Jordan, Head of Sales RES, VARTA Storage GmbH.





About VARTA Storage GmbH