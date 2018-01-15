Viral video shows district council officers overturning tray full of fish at Kuala Selangor market

- Facebook video screengrab
A video of officers from the Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS) overturning a tray of fish at the Pasir Penambang wet market is causing a stir on social media.
Dated Jan 13, the video shows two uniformed enforcement officers approaching a fishmonger’s stall in the market.
Two people, a man and a woman, can be seen walking towards the officers. Shortly after, both officers placed their hands on a tray at the stall.
The officers then suddenly overturn the two trays in front of them, spilling dozens of fish on the floor.
The man who works at the market then speaks directly to one of the officers, but the officer walks away from the stall. The other officer then takes photos of the scene as the two workers cleaned up the mess.
Needless to say, the Internet was not pleased, and the video has been re-uploaded by various social media users.
One Facebook account likened the officers’ behaviour to that of gangsters, while a user commented that they had taken things too far.
According to The Star, MDKS is investigating the incident.