Putin only follows 19 people on Twitter, and one of them has been dead for 5 years — here’s the full list

@mfa_russia Permanent Representative of #Russia to the #OSCE Alexander #Lukashevich’s remarks at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on the situation in #Ukraine and the need to implement the #MinskAgreements, Vienna, December 14, 2017https://t.co/SEGC8xFZB4 pic.twitter.com/iaGsz47EJL

— Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) December 18, 2017