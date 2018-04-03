Geologists take burning-hot lava samples from active volcanoes — here’s how they do it without getting hurt

- source
- REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
- Geologists collect lava samples to understand the inner workings of volcanoes, and to help predict future eruptions.
- On Kīlauea, an active volcano in Hawaii, geologists look for areas where the lava is slowly moving on the surface.
- They approach upwind, wearing protective masks, gloves, and clothing, and use a pick-ax to pull the lava into a bucket of water.
- The lave can be up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
- After the lava cools and solidifies in the water, the geologists bag the samples to bring to their labs.