Volkswagen just unveiled a pickup truck concept that shows it’s ready to take over the US

caption Volkswagen’s Atlas Tanoak pickup truck concept. source Volkswagen

Volkswagen introduced the Atlas Tanoak pickup truck concept at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday.

The truck can produce 276 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque, and accelerate from 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds.

While VW has no plans to produce the truck at the moment, it signals the company’s increased attention to the preferences of US consumers.

Volkswagen has made a serious effort to appeal to an American car market dominated by SUVs and pickups in the past year.

And on Wednesday, the automaker unveiled the Atlas Tanoak, a pickup truck concept that signals the company’s increased attention to the preferences of US consumers.

The dual-cab, short-bed pickup truck debuted at the New York International Auto Show. Volkswagen has no plans to produce the vehicle at the moment, though the company indicated in a press release that it would consider a production version of the concept based on the response it receives.

source Volkswagen

The Atlas Tanoak has a 3.6-liter V6 FSI engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle’s engine can produce 276 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque, and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds. At 214.1 inches, it’s 15.8 inches longer than VW’s Atlas SUV, and its 9.8-inch ground clearance is two inches higher than the Atlas.

On the inside, the vehicle can seat five passengers. Most interior settings are controlled digitally through a touchscreen infotainment system.

source Volkswagen

The Atlas Tanoak is the second concept Volkswagen has revealed this week, after it unveiled the Atlas Cross Sport concept on Tuesday. The Atlas Cross Sport is a smaller version of the Atlas SUV, which was introduced in 2017 for the 2018 model year. Volkswagen also redesigned its Tiguan compact SUV and eliminated the Touareg mid-size SUV for the 2018 model year.

Before revamping its SUV lineup, Volkswagen had struggled to make headway in the US market due to its reliance on smaller passenger cars, a strategy that was successful in Europe, Asia, and South America, but didn’t align with American preferences for larger vehicles.