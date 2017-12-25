Volunteers turned a major London train station into a homeless shelter for Christmas

caption The concourse of London’s Euston station, laid out for Christmas dinner as party of a charity initiative. source Network Rail

Volunteers have transformed one of London’s busiest train stations into a homeless shelter on Christmas Day, where people with nowhere else to go can get a warm, festive meal.

Dozens of people gave up their Christmas Day to turn Euston station, a major terminus which connects the capital with Scotland and the Midlands, into shelter for around 200 homeless people.

Christmas is the only day of the year where no trains at all run from Euston, which is also a major interchange on the London Underground.

Since it was due to be empty, owners Network Rail allowed Steve Naybour, one of their their engineers, to organise a massive charity effort, which saw the concourse transformed.

Euston station is the fifth busiest in the UK, and is usually rammed with travellers.

caption London Euston station on an ordinary Tuesday in February 2017. source Getty Images

But Christmas is the one day of the year where no trains at all come or go. So staff and volunteers decided to turn it into a shelter for the homeless.

At Euston organising Christmas for the dear homeless – let’s hope other organisations take up this initiative next Christmas ???? #EustonChristmas pic.twitter.com/FPLIXuOmGk — Ruby Sandhu (@RSCollaboration) December 25, 2017

They stayed up on Christmas Eve to get everything ready.

This tweet was posted at 5.25 a.m.

Chefs had been preparing the food the day before.

And we begin getting prepared for #EustonChristmas at @CarltonPrimary

Going to be another busy busy day for all the wonderful volunteers

❤ pic.twitter.com/tTeKoyggrJ — Streets Kitchen (@streetskitchen) December 24, 2017

According to the BBC, the Christmas food on offer is “a four-course meal of smoked salmon, soup, a festive roast and Christmas pudding.”

Stores around the station chipped in with donations, too.

Plus there were mince pies for guests as they arrived, handed out by smiley people in Santa hats.

Mince pies and volunteers- nearly Ready for lunch. pic.twitter.com/2nHlAshvMY — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) December 25, 2017

Local school children had written Christmas cards for whoever came along.

200 children from the local school wrote letters to the homeless who are coming to have lunch with us at #EustonChristmas #ChristmasDay pic.twitter.com/Hq0k11bpqo — Boglarka Kosztolanyi (@kboglarka_) December 25, 2017

And guests also got free sleeping bags and other gifts from staff.

Thank you to everyone helping out today @NetworkRailEUS. The Rapid Relief Team are on hand to give sleeping bags to all our guests, who will also receive gift bags packed by @networkrail volunteers. #EustonChristmas pic.twitter.com/NsPnMyZt4I — Network Rail (@networkrail) December 25, 2017

When BI’s story went live, the guests hadn’t quite all arrived yet — but here are the volunteers wishing Merry Christmas just before the rush starts.