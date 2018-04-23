Police arrest Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking after 34-hour manhunt

caption Nashville police arrested Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking on April 23, 2018. source Metro Nashville Police Department

Travis Reinking, the 29-year-old suspect behind the Waffle House shooting, has been taken into custody after a 34-hour manhunt.

Police suspect Reinking is the gunman who killed four people and injuring two others at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee on early Sunday morning.

He has a history of arrests and odd behavior.

Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking has been taken into custody, according to Nashville police.

The 29-year-old is accused of opening fire at a Nashville Waffle House on early Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring two others. A manhunt had been underway for the shooter since then.

A witness told local ABC affiliate WKRN that the shooter arrived in a pickup truck, naked except for a jacket, and started shooting.

After shots were fired, a patron then tackled the shooter and “wrestled away the gunman’s rifle”, causing him to flee on foot, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted. That hero who leapt into action has been identified as 29-year-old James Shaw, Jr.

Police said they apprehended Reinking in a wooded area, approximately 1.3 miles from the Waffle House location, and near his apartment.

About 20 people were at the 24-hour restaurant restaurant when the gunman opened fire, but the four people shot dead were black or Hispanic, according to the Associated Press. Police haven’t identified a motive yet. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said Reinking may have “mental issues.”

Over 100 agents, officers, and troopers from the Nashville police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, FBI, and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives combed the area for 34 hours before finding Reinking.

Police took him to the hospital for evaluation, the AP reported. Authorities will likely book Reinking on murder charges later on Monday.

Reinking’s past arrests

Suspected gunman Travis Reinking; the Waffle House in Nashville where a gunman killed four people April 22, 2018; the rifle used in the shooting.

Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said in a press conference Sunday afternoon that Secret Service arrested Reinking last year for being in a restricted area near the White House.

The police also said Sunday that the FBI requested Reinking’s firearms authorization be revoked after his 2017 arrest. Authorities had seized four weapons belonging to him but returned them to Reinking’s father, who said he returned them to his son.

A Secret Service agent said the 2017 White House arrest occurred after Reinking attempted to “set up a meeting” with President Donald Trump.

Special Agent Todd Hudson said Reinking attempted to cross a set of bike racks near the White House grounds that formed a component of the security barriers, the Associated Press reported.

Reinking was asked to leave, refused, and was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry, Hudson said.

The Nashville police said they recovered two guns belonging to Reinking after Sunday’s shooting – including an AR-15 at the scene of the shooting – but believe he could still be armed with his two remaining weapons.

The 2017 arrest wasn’t Reinking’s first brush with law enforcement – police records obtained by media outlets showed that authorities took Reinking to a local hospital for evaluation after he said he believed Taylor Swift was stalking him.

One police report from May 2016 said Reinking believed Swift was hacking his phone, and he said he found her at a Dairy Queen in Morton, Illinois, and chased her until she disappeared, The New York Times reported.

Other police records show that Reinking, dressed in a woman’s pink housecoat, once threatened someone with an AR-15, according to The Tennessean. The records added that Reinking then drove to a public pool, dived in, and then exposed himself to the other poolgoers.