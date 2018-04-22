Nude gunman kills 4, injures 3 at Nashville Waffle House

- Nashville police said a man “shed his coat” and opened fire at a Waffle House at 3:25 a.m. on Sunday.
- He reportedly killed four people and injured three before a patron “wrestled away the gunman’s rifle.”
- The gunman then fled the scene nude. Police are seeking information on person of interest Travis Reinking.
A nude gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Nashville early Sunday morning, police said, killing four and wounding three.
A patron then “wrestled away the gunman’s rifle” and he fled on foot, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted.
Police are seeking information on person of interest Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old white man from Illinois. He may have been spotted walking near the Waffle House wearing no shirt and black pants.
BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
“Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open,” Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told CNN. “If you see this individual – if you see a nude guy walking around this morning – call the police department immediately.”
Police were searching people’s backyards for the gunman, according to this tweet WSOC TV found:
Police searching my yard for the #WaffleHouse shooter. #Nashville #shooter #antioch #Tennessee pic.twitter.com/cdzb2gZPdr
— Jeremy Searcy (@jear_me) April 22, 2018
Police told CNN the motive so far seems to be random.
A witness told local ABC affiliate WKRN that the shooter arrived in a pickup truck, naked except for a jacket, and started shooting:
This man was at the Waffle House in Antioch when the shooter showed up and started firing. His friend “T” was shot and killed @WKRN pic.twitter.com/WJeB7jso9e
— Maura Sirianni WKRN (@MauraSirianni) April 22, 2018
“This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family,” the company said in a tweet. “We ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers.”