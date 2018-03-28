Shaq has a wild story about spending $70,000 at Walmart — the biggest purchase in company history



Shaquille O’Neal claims to own the biggest purchase in Walmart history, and it’s hard to doubt him.

In an interview on HBO’s “Real Sports,” O’Neal said after the Miami Heat traded him to the Phoenix Suns in 2008, he didn’t have anything for his apartment, so he turned to Walmart to get some essentials.

Once there, O’Neal said he spent $70,000, buying up everything from furniture to clothes to amenities.

“I’m very impatient,” O’Neal said. “So they already got the apartment set up, and I ain’t got nothing. I ain’t got no towels, I ain’t got no pots and pans … I’m Walmart’s biggest customer … Pans, socks, underwears, tank tops, TVs, printers, computers.”

O’Neal said his credit card was declined at checkout. Moments later, American Express called him saying somebody tried to spend $70,000 at Walmart on his card. O’Neal had to confirm it was him.

“The security team from American Express calls me, ‘Hey man, somebody stole your credit card. They’re at Walmart,'” O’Neal said. “I said, ‘No sir, that’s me.’ The guy goes, ‘What the f— are you buying?!'”

O’Neal recently revealed on HBO that he now makes more money off of endorsements than he did in his playing career. Perhaps he can add Walmart to a collection that already includes Krispy Kreme, Gold Bond, Icy Hot, Ring, and more.

