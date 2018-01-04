Walmart reveals the most bizarre top-selling items in every state

- source
- Walmart.com analyzed the hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.
Walmart knows more about what Americans are buying than any other US retailer, thanks to its sheer size.
The company tracks shoppers’ purchases across Walmart.com and its more than 4,700 US stores. In a recent analysis of Walmart.com data, the retailer identified the 25 hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.
According to the data, New Yorkers love Cheerios, Californians love protein powder, and Ohioans are big fans of grape-flavored drink mix.
Mayonnaise is popular in North Carolina, french fried onions are big in DC, and vanilla frosting is a top seller in Washington.
Here are some of the most surprising top-selling items in every state, according to Walmart.
ALABAMA: Crayons
ALASKA: RV & marine antifreeze
ARIZONA: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls
ARKANSAS: Chocolate
CALIFORNIA: Protein powder
COLORADO: M&M’s peanut chocolate
CONNECTICUT: Ghost in the Shell DVD
DELAWARE: Spiced jelly candy
FLORIDA: Sparkling cider
GEORGIA: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chair
HAWAII: Barbie farmer doll
IDAHO: My Little Pony mini collection
ILLINOIS: Erasers
INDIANA: Instant coffee
IOWA: Water softening crystals
KANSAS: Ozark Trail tumblers
KENTUCKY: 4×6 photo prints
LOUISIANA: Root beer extract
MAINE: Brownie mix
MARYLAND: Glue sticks
MASSACHUSETTS: Refrigerators
MICHIGAN: Lavender scented cleaning products
MINNESOTA: Flaming Hot Cheetos
MISSISSIPPI: Oil-less fryer
MISSOURI: Life Savers candy
MONTANA: Madden NFL video games
NEBRASKA: Pressed makeup powder
NEVADA: Dog treats
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cinnamon flavored toothpaste
NEW JERSEY: Pool salt
NEW MEXICO: Cat food
NEW YORK: Cheerios
NORTH CAROLINA: Mayonnaise
NORTH DAKOTA: Watermelon flavored gum
OHIO: Grape flavored drink mix
OKLAHOMA: BBQ sauce
OREGON: Humidifier
PENNSYLVANIA: Plastic hangers
RHODE ISLAND: Christmas lights
SOUTH CAROLINA: Coin bank
SOUTH DAKOTA: Orange juice
TENNESSEE: Disney Infinity power discs
TEXAS: TV wall mounts
UTAH: Personal travel care kits
VERMONT: Sweet canned corn
VIRGINIA: Coolers
WASHINGTON: Vanilla frosting
WEST VIRGINIA: My Life As doll
WISCONSIN: Green Bay Packers bath mat
WYOMING: Flannel shirts
DC: Great Value French Fried Onions
