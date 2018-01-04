Walmart reveals the most bizarre top-selling items in every state

By
Hayley Peterson, Stephanie Asymkos, Business Insider US
-

source
J.D. Pooley / Stringer/ Getty

  • Walmart.com analyzed the hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.
  • According to the data, New Yorkers love Cheerios, Californians love protein powder, and Ohioans are big fans of grape-flavored drink mix.

Walmart knows more about what Americans are buying than any other US retailer, thanks to its sheer size.

The company tracks shoppers’ purchases across Walmart.com and its more than 4,700 US stores. In a recent analysis of Walmart.com data, the retailer identified the 25 hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.

Mayonnaise is popular in North Carolina, french fried onions are big in DC, and vanilla frosting is a top seller in Washington.

Here are some of the most surprising top-selling items in every state, according to Walmart.

ALABAMA: Crayons

source
Wikimedia Commons

ALASKA: RV & marine antifreeze

source
Shutterstock

ARIZONA: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls

source
Shutterstock

ARKANSAS: Chocolate

source
Lee Jae Won/Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Protein powder

source
Shutterstock

COLORADO: M&M’s peanut chocolate

source
Shutterstock

CONNECTICUT: Ghost in the Shell DVD

source
YouTube/Paramount

DELAWARE: Spiced jelly candy

source
YouTube / Tenamesan

FLORIDA: Sparkling cider

source
Martinellis

GEORGIA: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chair

source
Walmart

HAWAII: Barbie farmer doll

source
YouTube / MyFroggyStuff

IDAHO: My Little Pony mini collection

source
Shutterstock

ILLINOIS: Erasers

source
Shutterstock

INDIANA: Instant coffee

IOWA: Water softening crystals

source
Shutterstock

KANSAS: Ozark Trail tumblers

source
Walmart

KENTUCKY: 4×6 photo prints

source
Flickr/Zorah Olivia

LOUISIANA: Root beer extract

source
Flickr

MAINE: Brownie mix

source
Shutterstock

MARYLAND: Glue sticks

source
Shutterstock

MASSACHUSETTS: Refrigerators

source
Shutterstock

MICHIGAN: Lavender scented cleaning products

source
Shutterstock

MINNESOTA: Flaming Hot Cheetos

source
Cheetos

MISSISSIPPI: Oil-less fryer

source
Shutterstock

MISSOURI: Life Savers candy

source
Shutterstock

MONTANA: Madden NFL video games

source
Shutterstock

NEBRASKA: Pressed makeup powder

source
Shutterstock

NEVADA: Dog treats

source
Shutterstock

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cinnamon flavored toothpaste

source
Shutterstock

NEW JERSEY: Pool salt

source
Shutterstock

NEW MEXICO: Cat food

source
Shutterstock

NEW YORK: Cheerios

source
Reuters/Lucas Jackson

NORTH CAROLINA: Mayonnaise

source
Flickr/kapowaz

NORTH DAKOTA: Watermelon flavored gum

source
Shutterstock

OHIO: Grape flavored drink mix

source
Shutterstock

OKLAHOMA: BBQ sauce

source
Shutterstock

OREGON: Humidifier

source
Amazon

PENNSYLVANIA: Plastic hangers

source
Shutterstock

RHODE ISLAND: Christmas lights

source
Shutterstock

SOUTH CAROLINA: Coin bank

source
Shutterstock

SOUTH DAKOTA: Orange juice

source
REUTERS/John Gress

TENNESSEE: Disney Infinity power discs

source
Flickr/Heather Beattie

TEXAS: TV wall mounts

source
Shutterstock

UTAH: Personal travel care kits

source
Shutterstock

VERMONT: Sweet canned corn

source
Shutterstock

VIRGINIA: Coolers

source
Shutterstock

WASHINGTON: Vanilla frosting

source
Shutterstock

WEST VIRGINIA: My Life As doll

source
My Life As dolls

WISCONSIN: Green Bay Packers bath mat

source
Shutterstock

WYOMING: Flannel shirts

source
Getty

DC: Great Value French Fried Onions

source
Shutterstock