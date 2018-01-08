Electric pace, 6 goals, and unselfish play: Watch PSG forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappé rip Rennes apart

caption PSG danced its way to a dominant 6-1 win in the Coupe de France. source Reuters

Angel Di Maria, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé all scored two goals each in a stunning six goal romp against Rennes.

The fearsome threesome used electric pace, pin-point passing, and unselfish play to send Paris Saint-Germain into the next round of the Coupe de France.

PSG beat Rennes 6-1 and you can watch three of the team’s best goals right here.

Paris Saint-Germain showed no signs of a Christmas hangover as it ripped Rennes apart in a 6-1 rout in its first match of 2018.

PSG had not played since late December but, armed with a star-studded lineup that included elite talent like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the team danced its way past its opponents with unstoppable tactics that included electric pace, pin-point passing, and unselfish play.

The team scored the first of its six goals in the ninth minute, when teenage sensation Mbappé received Thiago Silva’s lofted pass, took one touch to control the ball, and then beat the Rennes goalkeeper at his near post.

You can watch the goal right here.

Sometimes one touch is all youneed… Mbappe makes it 1-0 PSG pic.twitter.com/1XIbG9phw0 — Goal (@goal) January 7, 2018

Eight minutes later, Neymar doubled Les Parisiens’ lead when he used nimble feet to skip past his marker and slot the ball over the line with a cool finish.

Former Manchester United winger Angel di Maria was the next main beneficiary as the Argentine scored a cute tap-in as Neymar, this time, went for the assist rather than the goal.

PSG’s fourth goal underlined what makes the French side so special as it included intricate one-touch passing, fast pace, and a cool finish.

It all began from a Rennes corner, but PSG thwarted Rennes’ set-piece with a swift counter attack.

Marco Verratti’s long pass found Neymar, who sprinted 30 to 40 yards to leave the majority of Rennes’ players in his wake.

The Brazilian poked a short pass to Di Maria down the left flank who set up Mbappé with a gilt-edged chance to score.

However, rather than shoot himself, Mbappé unselfishly returned the ball to Neymar – who was guaranteed to score.

It showed that Mbappé is this sport and this generation’s Scottie Pippen, the six-time NBA champion, to Neymar’s Michael Jordan, the iconic Chicago Bulls superstar who benefited from Pippen’s plays in the 1990s.

You can watch the goal right here.

Generous play from Mbappe ashe lets his team-mate take the credit! pic.twitter.com/jDlbymkjis — Goal (@goal) January 7, 2018

Rennes got one consolation goal back when the club won – and converted – a penalty, bringing the scoreline to 4-1 in the 66th minute.

However, Di Maria did not let Rennes celebrate for long as just eight minutes later he scored this incredible solo effort.

That fearsome threesome of Di Maria, Neymar, and Mbappé all combined in the 76th minute as the latter was well-positioned to score a toe-poke from six yards.

Mbappe makes it look easyafter Di Maria finds the youngster for his second goal! pic.twitter.com/EsIx2WiwbO — Goal (@goal) January 8, 2018

With the win, PSG moves into the next round of the Coupe de France. The club is next in action on Sunday, January 14 when it takes on Nantes in Ligue 1.