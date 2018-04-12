Wawa quietly rolled out a secret menu — here’s how to find it

By
Hayley Peterson, Business Insider US
-
Wawa's secret menu offers a birthday cake smoothie.

Áine Cain/Business Insider

  • Wawa just rolled out a secret menu that includes a birthday cake smoothie.
  • Customers discovered the menu through a hack on Wawa’s ordering tablets.

Wawa has quietly rolled out a secret menu.

The menu can be accessed on Wawa’s ordering tablets – but only if customers know where to look.

Here’s how to find it:

On Wawa’s ordering tablets, click the flying goose on the bottom left corner of the screen.

YouTube/Donovan McClellan

This screen will appear, as the secret menu is about to be revealed. Click “enter here!”

YouTube/Donovan McClellan

Right now, the secret menu offers only a couple of items: a birthday cake smoothie and a birthday cake milkshake.

YouTube/Donovan McClellan

The birthday cake smoothie costs $4 — and it’s a whopping 1,100 calories.

YouTube/Donovan McClellan

Wawa didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s inquiry about whether more items would be added to the secret menu.