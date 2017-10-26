A top New York City headhunting exec was fired after allegedly groping a colleague, texting lewd drawings and messages, and doing cocaine at work

source David Pereiras/Shutterstock

• Wegman Partners managing director Veronica McILraith has accused her boss Scott Legg of sexual harassment.

• Accusations against Legg include allegations of groping, lewd texts, aggression, and cocaine use in the office.

• McILraith filed the complaint with New York City Commission on Human Rights, because her contract with Wegman Partners required arbitration.

A Wegman Partners executive has just been slapped with a litany of allegations, from attempting to rip open a colleague’s sweater to passing out from cocaine and alcohol use in the office.

According to a report from the New York Post, managing director Veronica McILraith filed a complaint with the New York City Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday, accusing her boss Scott Legg of repeated instances of sexual harassment.

In a statement to Business Insider, Wegman Partners said Legg has been fired.

McILraith, who is married, accused Legg of calling her a “b—-” and throwing around chairs after she turned down his offer of going out to lunch. She also alleged Legg texted her obscene things, groped her breasts, tried to open her sweater, sent her images of lewd drawings, and used cocaine and drank alcohol in the office.

The New York Post reported McILraith had initially gone to the firm’s HR department. Legg had apparently been hit with a five day suspension while an investigation took place, but McILraith alleged she had lost her commissions in the process. She ultimately went to the New York City Commission on Human Rights, because “arbitration is required in her work contract,” according to the New York Post.

“In filing suit with the New York City Commission on Human Rights against her former employer, Veronica McILraith is taking a stand for herself and for all women who are subjected to this kind of sexual harassment in the workplace,” McILraith’s attorney Zoe Salzman told Business Insider. “No woman should have to go to work under the conditions Ms. McILraith was forced to endure.”

Business Insider previously spoke with former Fox host Gretchen Carlson on how arbitration can effectively gag women who file sexual harassment complaints.

“The problem is that forced arbitration is secret,” Carlson told Business Insider. “And so when a woman comes forward with a sexual harassment claim and she has a forced arbitration clause in her contract, nobody ever knows about it.”

McILraith and Legg both worked in the New York office of Wegman Partners, a legal recruiting firm. Some of their clients include Fortune 500 companies, according to the firm’s website.

According to Wegman Partners’ website, Legg joined the firm in 2013. He previously graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in finance and international business and worked as a senior partner at the Lucas Group and a managing partner at CB Legal Search.

“We take these allegations seriously, and have engaged a law firm to conduct a thorough internal investigation to determine the facts in this matter,” Wegman Partners said in a statemen to Business Insider. “We have terminated Mr. Legg’s employment with our firm, and will respond to the specific allegations in the complaint. We are an ethical company that is committed to fostering a safe and fair workplace, and to addressing inappropriate employee actions or behaviors.”

The complaint against Legg comes in the wake of the #MeToo campaign, which has encouraged women to step forward and identify as victims of harassment and abuse.

Legg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Do you have a story to share about harassment in the workplace? Email careers@businessinsider.com.