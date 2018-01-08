Western Union keeps climbing after unconfirmed report it wants to use Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency for money transfers

- source
- Markets Insider
- Shares of Western Union continued to climb Monday, gaining 5%, after an unconfirmed report circulated on Friday saying the 167-year-old money-transfer company was planning to use Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency.
- Both companies officially declined to comment, but neither outright denied the possibility.
- WU is now up more than 11% since Friday morning, trading at $21.64 Monday afternoon.
- Ripple on Friday hinted that more customers may be coming soon, saying on Twitter that “3 of the top 5 global money transfer companies plan to use XRP in payment flows in 2018.”
- Ripple’s XRP saw significant declines Monday – even after gaining on the news last week – possibly related to a shift in how one of the most popular cryptocurrency data sites calculates prices.
