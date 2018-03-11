HBO created a ‘Westworld’ experience at SXSW that’s like Disney World with gunslingers, women, and booze — take an exclusive look inside

caption “Westworld” fans can get their very own Delos experience at South by Southwest. source Courtesy of HBO

“Westworld” has come to Austin, Texas, for the SXSW film festival.

HBO created an entire theme park set in the American frontier, where “Westworld” fans can experience what it’s like to be a guest of the sci-fi show’s park. Actors playing the town’s residents live out elaborate storylines, and visitors interact with them like they’re AI hosts from the show.

It’s like Disney World’s Frontierland with gunslingers, prostitutes, and booze – lots of it.

A recreation of the sci-fi town of Sweetwater for the “‘Westworld’ Live Without Limits” experience at SXSW is the most sophisticated stunt that HBO has ever attempted. The network spent the last four months refurbishing a real-life ghost town in Austin into the sci-fi Western park.

I had a chance to visit the “Westworld” experience for Business Insider. It blew my mind.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season two.

The location of the experience is a secret. Fans who successfully booked one of the super exclusive appointments to visit Westworld gathered at a bar in Austin to catch a shuttle.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Before we boarded, guests climbed the stairs to a rooftop bar that served as an office for Delos, the mysterious corporation behind theme-park destinations like Westworld.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

A Delos “employee” dressed in all white asked my name, gave me a once-over, and said, “You’re a black hat.” Apparently she saw more rebellious rogue than do-gooder in me.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Another employee led us to the shuttle, and we were on our way. A host aboard the bus told us there were two rules: Don’t break anything, and don’t hurt another guest, or visitor.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

We each received two tokens to buy alcohol from one of the town’s three saloons, including — yes — the famed Mariposa bar and brothel, where Sweetwater’s prostitutes do business.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The bus pulled off onto a dusty road. “Welcome to Westworld,” a host greeted us.

source Courtesy of HBO

We walked through the Delos office and into a train car, like the one from the show that transports guests to Westworld. We didn’t find Teddy (played by James Marden), but met a friendly bartender instead.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

When I stepped off the train, I could hardly believe my eyes. It was Sweetwater.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Production on the Westworld park began in November. A crew of 40 people worked for the last five weeks assembling the set, from scenic design and construction to landscaping.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

For the “Westworld” experience, HBO partnered with experience design company Mycotoo, Inc., to craft the script and marketing agency Giant Spoon to oversee production and build.

HBO hired a cast of 60 actors, six stunt people, five bands, and six local horses to bring “Westworld” to life. A script for the 90-minute experience runs over 440 pages long.

source Courtesy of HBO

But the experience is really what you make of it. I approached a pair of women who asked me if I was interested in attending a meeting of women’s suffragists tomorrow night.

source Courtesy of HBO

I told them I was “mighty delighted” to join their cause. When they said a monetary donation would be appreciated, I offered one of my drink tokens in lieu of cash.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

My years of playing Dungeons and Dragons kicked into gear, and I took up a Southern accent for the rest of the experience. I only wish I had thought up a character name.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Guests were free to explore Sweetwater at their own pace. At the Mariposa Saloon, women dressed in corsets fawned over the guests, while cowboys played a heated card game.

source Courtesy of HBO

An unmanned piano played a song from the show. The sheet music was splattered with blood, just like in the “Westworld” season two trailer. The hosts didn’t notice.

source Courtesy of HBO

Guests collected personalized letters from the post office.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

I received an anonymous letter from a fellow guest in Sweetwater, who warned me that Westworld is not what it seems. “Tell the others. This world is a lie,” the letter said.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

At the cemetery, the preacher turned a blind eye to guests digging up a grave marked for Dolores (played by Evan Rachel Wood). They looked for clues to unlock one of the park’s mysteries.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

There’s a series of numbers hidden throughout the park that, when combined, unlock a secret laboratory where Delos employees are working on a new type of host.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

I never found the room, but images on Instagram reveal the employees were manufacturing a “drone host,” an artificial being that assaults Bernard (played by Jeffrey Wright) in the trailer.

We don’t know much else about the drone hosts, but such an elaborate staging of one in the “Westworld” park experience suggests they could become key players in season two.

caption A shot from the trailer. source HBO

The drone host wasn’t the only new character we spotted. See someone familiar?

source Courtesy of HBO

A samurai patrolled the town, mostly keeping out of sight, without ever saying a word.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

In the season one finale, we learn that Westworld isn’t the only Delos Destinations park.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Maeve (Thandie Newton) comes across a lab where Asian men wearing traditional samurai costume fight in battle. A sign marked “SW” hints at the possibility of a samurai world.

caption A shot from the season one finale. source HBO

HBO pulled out all the stops to make this elaborate and playful experience at SXSW.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Here’s me (black hat) reacting during a shootout in the town square.

source Fri Forjindam/Mycotoo, Inc.

The most magical part of the experience was the commitment of its actors. No one broke character during my two-hour visit, and they improvised interactions gracefully.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

When it was all over, a Delos crew came to remove the bodies of the hosts “killed in action.”

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

In the aftermath of the shootout, the hosts shuddered as they were “rebooted.”

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

I asked a host what the commotion was about. “What commotion?” she said, just like a host from “Westworld” would say.