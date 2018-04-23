All the biggest moments from the ‘Westworld’ season 2 premiere

caption Bernard is not pleased with what Charlotte has been up to. source HBO

Warning: Huge spoilers for “Westworld” season two. If you aren’t caught up on the series, read at your own risk.

“Westworld” aired its season one finale in 2016, and for the last year and a half fans have been trying to answer a lot of questions. Some of them got answered in the season two premiere Sunday night, but as always with “Westworld,” the show raised even more.

The season two premiere, called “Journey Into Night,” is a bit slow-paced as it does more set-up than a typical episode of “Westworld.” But it still throws in some action and promises some excellent (if confusing) storylines for season two.

The premiere sets up some exciting pairings (like Maeve and Lee Sizemore), introduces new characters, and opens the possibility of showing off other parks beyond Westworld.

Here’s our recap of the the season 2 premiere of “Westworld”:

We still can’t trust a “Westworld” timeline.

This episode might seem straightforward, but most scenes are told from Dolores or Bernard’s perspective. Since they’re both hosts, we might think we know what we’re seeing (or more importantly, when), but we can’t be too sure based on what the show pulled on us in season one.

The premiere picks up right where season one left off: after the host massacre Ford initiated.

According to Karl Strand, a new character and the Head of Operations, the parks within Delos Destinations lost communication for about two weeks.

We get an idea of where Westworld and the other parks are located.

If you watched closely, you’d know that Delos has jurisdiction over an entire island. When Bernard is observing Strand talking to a man in a military uniform, Strand tells the man that Delos has “authority over this entire island.” This gives us a better idea of where and what exactly this land of expansive parks is.

Bernard’s memories are fragmented, but things are coming back to him.

Bernard’s timeline is a bit scattered in this episode. He wakes up on the beach, and security finds him and wants to know what happened. He doesn’t remember the events of the finale clearly, but things are coming to him in fragments that are edited in a flashy way that gives us a great sense of how he thinks.

But then we see him right after Ford’s death hiding in a barn with Charlotte. Bernard is also trying to hide the fact that he is a host from Charlotte, but is malfunctioning and has to fix himself without her noticing.

Bernard and Charlotte find safety underneath the park, and try to get help from Delos, which refuses until a package is delivered.

In the facility, Bernard finds out that Delos has been logging records of guest’s experiences and their DNA. And Charlotte knows about it. This will definitely play a significant role in the season, and we can’t wait to see why they’re doing this. Perhaps to help build new hosts?

Dolores is on a murder spree.

Dolores is shooting, torturing, and hanging people – not just hosts. She leaves three humans in nooses, and says, “I have one last role to play … myself.” Teddy is still by her side, but seems a bit reluctant to help her. But he also doesn’t stop her.

At this point we know Dolores is out of control, but is it her own free will, or is she still acting out Ford’s narrative?

The Man in Black gets his hat back.

William also realizes that the stakes are real in Westworld now. He survives an attack by a few hosts and gets wounded. But he swiftly moves on into the park, and stumbles upon Ford’s host of himself as a child, who says, “The question for you is, what next? Have you achieved what you wanted?”

After the Ford host says, “now, you’re in my game,” and says that game is meant for William, William shoots him in the head.

Maeve is on a mission.

In the facility, Maeve finds Lee Sizemore, who writes the narratives for Westworld and other parks. Many people in the facility have been killed by hosts, but Maeve protects Lee under the condition that he leads her to her daughter, a host who is located in a different park than Westworld now. Maeve also finds Hector Escaton to join them on their journey.

The episode ends with the discovery of hosts in the water.

Bernard, Strand, and the security team follow the cluster of hosts who are lying dead in the water. Bernard seems a bit confused as to why he isn’t down there. In this scene, Strand tells Bernard there are hundreds of guests in the parks who are in danger. This could mean that Westworld hosts aren’t the only ones targeting guests with real stakes.