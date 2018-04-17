What it’s like to fly on the new ‘millennial’ airline that serves craft beer, signature cocktails, and organic coffee — and has flights from $60

caption Air France launched a ’boutique’ airline for millennials last summer. source Joon

Air France launched a “boutique” airline last summer targeted at a slightly younger clientele (18 to 35) – and “Joon” certainly has a number of millennial-friendly perks, including its selection of booze.

Passengers can enjoy organic food and drinks, high quality alcoholic beverages – including signature cocktails designed by Paris’ Experimental Cocktail Club and craft beer – as well as a comprehensive digital entertainment offering.

It’s supposedly a chilled affair on-board, too. Joon’s cabin crew wear more relaxed, modern uniforms than traditional airlines, and can even opt to wear trainers.

Air France previously said that it doesn’t consider Joon to be a low-cost carrier, but a lifestyle-centric brand focused on design and digital technology.

Still, its price point looks pretty reasonable – flights to European destinations departing from Paris cost start at €49 each way, while long-haul flights start from €149 each way, excluding checked baggage.

Scroll down for a look at what it’s like to fly on Joon, the new airline for millennials.

You’ll notice the chilled vibe as soon as you see Joon’s cabin crew, who wear more relaxed and modern uniforms than most other airlines.

The uniforms include brightly coloured t-shirts. Staff can even opt to wear trainers.

Business and premium class passengers will be welcomed with either a glass of Champagne or a fruit juice.

Business passengers can also take advantage of signature cocktails created by the Experimental Cocktail Club in Paris.

There’s free organic coffee and soft drinks available to all passengers. There are also a selection of drinks, including Le Parisienne French craft beer, available to purchase from the bar, or free to business class passengers.

The in-flight entertainment offers more than 1,200 hours of programmes, as well as Viceland or Brut documentaries.

On board long-haul flights, passengers can rent virtual reality headsets for €15 per flight to watch a selection of the latest films and documentaries in 3D, 2D and VR 180°.

There’s also an in-flight streaming channel accessible via smartphones, tablets, or laptops, which shows series and YouTube channels.

Joon’s business class cabin features seats that convert into 2 metre lie-flat beds.

Business class passengers can enjoy the in-flight entertainment on a 15.6-inch HD touch screen and a noise-reduction audio headset.

They’ll also receive a welcome kit that includes slippers, socks, and a shoe bag, along with a comfort kit filled with ‘wellbeing’ accessories.

The comfort kit consists of a Clarins gel fondant, Vallebelle pillow mist, an eyemask, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and earplugs.

If you’re travelling from Paris in business class long-haul, you’ll have a gourmet meal designed by a French chef. A typical meal includes a starter, choice of four hot dishes, a selection of 2 cheeses, and assortment of desserts, which can all be washed down with a selection of French wines picked by a sommelier.

Premium economy is found in a private cabin immediately behind business class.

Premium economy features seats with a 133° recline, generous legroom (99cm), adjustable footrests, and 13.3 inch HD touch screens.

Passengers will be given a duvet and cotton pillow, along with a comfort kit which includes a neoprene eye mask, earplugs, toothbrush and toothpaste, and pair of socks.

Meanwhile, economy passengers can pre-book seats when buying tickets for an extra €20. There are also extra legroom seats available at an additional cost.

Economy and premium economy customers get a complimentary in-flight meal too, but can pay extra to pre-order fancier meals from an a la carte menu on flights from Paris.

Flights departing from Paris to European destinations begin from €49 each way, while long-haul flights start from €149 each way, excluding checked baggage.

Joon currently flies to European destinations including Oslo, Rome, Naples, Istanbul, Berlin, Barcelona, Porto, and Lisbon, with plans to begin serving Bergen, Norway and Budapest, Hungary in October 2018.

The airline will also soon begin operating new routes to Fortaleza (Brazil) and Mahé (Seychelles) in May as well as Mumbai (India) in June in addition to its current long-haul offering to Cairo (Egypt), Cape Town (South Africa), and Tehran (Iran).

Passengers wishing to depart from the UK can connect at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport — the UK to Paris leg is operated by Air France. Joon does not operate flights to the US.

