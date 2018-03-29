If the world were only 100 people, here’s what it would be like

Shayanne Gal, Business Insider US
There are approximately 7.5 billion people on Earth today. At such a large scale, it’s hard to visualize how we compare to one another. It’s much easier if we imagine there are only 100 people in the world.

If that was the case, 18 of those 100 people wouldn’t have electricity and 14 people wouldn’t be able to read or write. We created visuals that break down these stats to give perspective on how people live around the world:

Gender

Age

Geography

Religion

Literacy

Drinking water

Electricity

