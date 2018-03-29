If the world were only 100 people, here’s what it would be like

- source
- Getty Images/Oli Scarff
There are approximately 7.5 billion people on Earth today. At such a large scale, it’s hard to visualize how we compare to one another. It’s much easier if we imagine there are only 100 people in the world.
If that was the case, 18 of those 100 people wouldn’t have electricity and 14 people wouldn’t be able to read or write. We created visuals that break down these stats to give perspective on how people live around the world:
Gender
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Age
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Geography
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Religion
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Literacy
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Drinking water
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Electricity
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider