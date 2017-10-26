What you need to know in advertising today

source Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Twitter slightly beat Wall Street’s expectations for its third-quarter earnings but reported that it had overstated monthly users since late 2014.

The company on Thursday said it added 4 million monthly users during the third quarter and grew daily users by 14%, a much-needed improvement from the zero new users added during the previous quarter.

But the embattled social network also revealed that it had miscalculated monthly users since the fourth quarter of 2014, and lowered previously reported user numbers by 1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and by 2 million for the first two quarters of 2017.

In other news:

Google’s plan to block some ads has ad-tech companies scrambling – and calling it a dictator. The startup Parsec says it is completely shifting its business because of Google.

Facebook’s enterprise chat tool, Workplace, is exploding in popularity. More than 30,000 organizations are now using Facebook’s new communications product.

Speaking of Facebook, the company will show cars for sale from auto dealers. Facebook is adding car listings from auto dealers to its Marketplace tab.

Burger King is (once again) trolling McDonald’s with a cheeky clown-themed Halloween marketing push. The burger chain is offering customers wearing clown costumes free Whoppers this Halloween.

Apple laid down a significant marker in its plan to conquer TV. It has hired former BBC and Channel 4 executive Jay Hunt, who has launched shows including “Black Mirror” and “Sherlock,” as the European creative director for its international TV division.

Netflix says it now has over 300 million ‘viewers.’ The company has blown past its recent growth targets on its way to over 100 million global subscribers, and investors are loving it.

Roku may start streaming on devices that don’t run its proprietary operating system. It’s not clear yet, but the service may require the use of mobile devices to work.

Ad agencies are feeling the Harvey Weinstein effect, Digiday reports. While multiple women said that they had been “exposing” harassers for years, few are willing to speak up publicly.

