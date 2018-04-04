What you need to know in advertising today

WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell is the focus of an investigation by the company’s board into possible misuse of assets and accusations of improper behavior, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

There are few details on the allegations, but the ad giant’s board has hired a law firm and is looking to conduct an independent inquiry. WPP’s investigation began sometime last week and is ongoing, a representative confirmed. Sorrell has denied the allegations.

To read more about the investigation, click here.

In other news:

A shooter opened fire at YouTube’s Californian headquarters, injuring three people before fatally turning the gun on herself. Police identified the suspected shooter as Nasim Aghdam, who had heavily criticised the site for apparent censorship.

‘We’re watching very closely’: Advertisers are reviewing how consumers react to Sinclair’s ‘false news’ speech. Sinclair Broadcast Group is facing heat from journalists, commentators and its own staffers over a viral video of its anchors reading scripted comments about the news industry.

Music streaming giant Spotify has gone public, closing its first day of trading at $149.01 and a valuation of $26.5 billion. Its first smooth day of trading could pave the way for more tech unicorns to pursue a direct listing rather than IPO.

Snapchat just introduced group video calling – here’s how to do it. The feature takes a page from Facebook, which has had group video chats since 2016.

The youth-focused media company AwesomenessTV is staffing up to steal more business from ad agencies. The company says it has recently been winning business in head-to-head pitches with creative ad agencies.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week regarding ‘privacy issues.’ The congressional hearing is the latest development in the Facebook privacy scandal related to the data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has deleted more than 200 accounts and pages run by the Internet Research Agency (IRA), the Russian troll factory. The pages spread misinformation during the 2016 US presidential election and were mostly targeted at those who spoke Russian.

Sign up for the Executive Summary , a new biweekly newsletter that brings the latest marketing news, trends, and company updates straight to your inbox.