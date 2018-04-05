How many years it took the 23 richest people in the world to go from millionaire to billionaire

- The richest people in the world found success at various ages.
- Warren Buffett spent over 25 years as a millionaire before becoming a billionaire, while it took Mark Zuckerberg only one year to graduate to billionaire status.
- Tech appears to be the fastest wealth-building industry; the richest people in tech averaged five years as millionaires before becoming billionaires.
The richest people in the world met success and wealth at various stages in life.
Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg became a billionaire wunderkind at just 23 years old, while Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett‘s long-game investing strategies finally cemented his billionaire status at 56 – about 26 years after he first joined the seven-figure club.
Buffett and Zuckerberg are now the third and fifth richest people on earth, respectively.
Betway, an online betting site, used Forbes 2018 Billionaire’s List and Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index to find out how long it took the richest people in the world to go from millionaire to billionaire. The blog looked at when each person first appeared on either list, and also gathered news reports and rankings to pinpoint their age at the time. When it wasn’t possible to find an exact age, Betway Insider made an estimate based on the individual’s first big success in business.
Below, how long it took the richest people in the world to go from millionaire to billionaire. The list excludes two people – Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers and Mukesh Ambani – who both inherited their billions, skipping the millionaire stage completely. All current net worth figures are from Forbes’ real-time ranking as of April 4.
Sheldon Adelson: 41 years
Net worth: $38 billion
Source of wealth: Chairman and CEO, Las Vegas Sands
Millionaire age: 27
Billionaire age: 68
Lee Shau-Kee: 27 years
- source
- Bobby Yip/Reuters
Net worth: $30.7 billion
Source of wealth: Real estate
Millionaire age: 36
Billionaire age: 63
Warren Buffett: 26 years
- source
- Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Net worth: $84.8 billion
Source of wealth: Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
Millionaire age: 30
Billionaire age: 56
Carlos Slim: 26 years
- source
- REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido
Net worth: $71.1 billion
Source of wealth: Chairman, América Móvil
Millionaire age: 25
Billionaire age: 51
Charles Koch: 22 years
- source
- Business Insider/Julie Bort
Net worth: $60.3 billion
Source of wealth: CEO, Koch Industries
Millionaire age: 31
Billionaire age: 53
Bernard Arnault: 21 years
Net worth: $79.3 billion
Source of wealth: Chairman and CEO, LVMH
Millionaire age: 27
Billionaire age: 48
Michael Bloomberg: 21 years
- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Net worth: $49.9 billion
Source of wealth: CEO, Bloomberg
Millionaire age: 31
Billionaire age: 52
Amancio Ortega: 16 years
- source
- Getty Images / Xurxo Lobato
Net worth: $69 billion
Source of wealth: Cofounder, Inditex
Millionaire age: 49
Billionaire age: 65
Rob Walton: 14 years
- source
- Reuters
Net worth: $41.3 billion
Source of wealth: Director, Walmart stores
Millionaire age: 34
Billionaire age: 48
Li Ka-Shing: 13 years
- source
- Reuters
Net worth: $33.8 billion
Source of wealth: Chairman, CK Hutchison Holdings
Millionaire age: 30
Billionaire age: 43
David Koch: 10 years
- source
- Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Net worth: $60.3 billion
Source of wealth: Executive VP, Koch Industries
Millionaire age: 39
Billionaire age: 49
Jim Walton: 10 years
- source
- Walmart
Net worth: $41.4 billion
Source of wealth: Walmart inheritance; Chairman and CEO, Arvest Bank Group, Inc.
Millionaire age: 34
Billionaire age: 44
Jack Ma: 10 years
- source
- VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Net worth: $38.2 billion
Source of wealth: Founder and Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group
Millionaire age: 35
Billionaire age: 45
Hui Ka Yan: 10 years
- source
- Bobby Yip/Reuters
Net worth: $33.6 billion
Source of wealth: Chairman, China Evergrande Group
Millionaire age: 41
Billionaire age: 51
Steve Ballmer: 8 years
- source
- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
Net worth: $36.3 billion
Source of wealth: Former CEO, Microsoft; Owner, Los Angeles Clippers
Millionaire age: 30
Billionaire age: 38
Larry Ellison: 7 years
Net worth: $55.4 billion
Source of wealth: Founder andCTO, Oracle
Millionaire age: 42
Billionaire age: 49
Bill Gates: 5 years
- source
- John Lamparski/Getty Images
Net worth: $90.3 billion
Source of wealth: Cofounder, Microsoft
Millionaire age: 26
Billionaire age: 31
Larry Page: 5 years
Net worth: $47.3 billion
Source of wealth: Cofounder, Google; CEO, Alphabet
Millionaire age: 25
Billionaire age: 30
Sergey Brin: 5 years
- source
- Ruben Sprich/Reuters
Net worth: $46 billion
Source of wealth: Cofounder, Google; President, Alphabet
Millionaire age: 26
Billionaire age: 31
Alice Walton: 4 years
Net worth: $41.1 billion
Source of wealth: Inheritance, Walmart
Millionaire age: 39
Billionaire age: 43
Ma Huateng: 3 years
- source
- Bobby Yip/Reuters
Net worth: $44.1 billion
Source of wealth: Chairman and CEO, Tencent Holdings
Millionaire age: 33
Billionaire age: 36
Jeff Bezos: 2 years
- source
- Reuters/Lindsey Wasson
Net worth: $114.8 billion
Source of wealth: Founder and CEO, Amazon
Millionaire age: 33
Billionaire age: 35
Mark Zuckerberg: 1 year
- source
- Mariana Bazo/Reuters
Net worth: $61.1 billion
Source of wealth: Cofounder and CEO, Facebook
Millionaire age: 22
Billionaire age: 23