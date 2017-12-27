Here’s where Meghan Markle vacations, from the white-sand beaches of St. Barts to New Year’s celebrations in Iceland

source Handout/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is a jetsetter.

Long before she was taking couple’s trips with fiancé Prince Harry, she was already a frequent flyer, writing about her journeys on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

From girls trips to Spain and Italy, to attending weddings in Greece, to plenty of beach destinations, below is where she’s vacationed over the past few years.

Markle took a girls trip to Ibiza, Spain, last August.

She also stopped in Madrid, Spain, during the same trip.

She traveled to the white-sand beaches of St. Barts in 2014.

Her trip to Negril, Jamaica, was documented for a story on her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Markle wrote about her experience on the island of Malta for The Tig as well.

She spent New Year’s day 2016 in Iceland.

She was spotted in the travel hot-spot Tulum, Mexico, in summer of 2016.

Siesta. #vacation #Mexico #tulumandchill A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on May 1, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

She lounged in Athens, Greece, later that summer…

???????? #Athens A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 25, 2016 at 12:07am PDT

And in Positano, Italy.

Markle referenced this hat as her “trusty vacation hat.”

Since The Tig folded, Markle hasn’t been posting as many photos of her travels. But her and Prince Harry have kept busy, traveling to just as glamorous destinations, including Botswana, Jamaica, and Norway.

A la playa. #Mexico #vacation A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Apr 30, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

Source: Travel and Leisure