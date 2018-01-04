There’s a theory for why Prince William always holds George’s hand in public while Kate looks after Charlotte — and royal experts say it could be true

caption Is William preparing his son for the throne in years to come? source http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/license/630514386

In public appearances Prince William is nearly always seen holding George’s hand, while Kate looks after Charlotte.

A parent expert has a theory it’s to prepare George for his role as future king.

Business Insider put her theory to royal experts to see what they had to say.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are some of the most down-to-earth royals we’ve ever seen, yet in some ways they appear firmly traditional.

Ever wondered why in photos Prince William is always holding George’s hand, while Kate holds Charlotte? Relationship expert Jasmine Peters has a theory that it’s all part of preparing George for his role as future king.

She told The Daily Mail: “Fathers are typically responsible for the disciplinary actions, redirection, protection, and provision of the family.

“It is not uncommon to see a father with his son to set the foundation of what his role and responsibilities will be in life with a family. It is often believed that it takes a man to raise a boy to be a man. If you look at the pictures it clearly reflects this common belief.”

In order to test the theory, Business Insider spoke to two royal commentators.

Robert Jobson, a royal expert and author behind the No.1 bestseller “Diana: Closely Guarded Secret,” told BI:

“Every parent raises their child in his or her way. It usually comes down to the relationship between the individual child and parent as to who takes the lead in a particular relationship. But in William and George’s case it may be different.

“William, after all, is the only person – apart from the Queen and Prince Charles – on the planet who knows what it’s like to be the direct heir in line to the British throne and only he knows what is expected of him.

“Therefore, perhaps it makes sense he takes the lead in that particular relationship when in public.”

As you delve back through the photo archive, you can certainly see a pattern emerging.

William Hanson, a British manners and etiquette coach who often comments on royal protocol, told Business Insider: “Whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have knowingly chosen to look after their children in public in this way is unknown, but it is certainly a nice, subtle nod to the lineage and line of succession that is key to the British royal family.”