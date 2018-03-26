Here’s why tattoos stay in your skin forever

- source
- The reason tattoo ink stays in skin forever has to do with the immune system.
- When you get a tattoo, the ink flows down the tattooing needle into the middle layer of your skin, called the dermis.
- That creates a wound, which your body tries to heal by sending macrophages (a type of white blood cell) to the area.
- The macrophages swallow the ink in an effort to take the foreign particle away from the wound.
- But the pigment in the ink is too large for the macrophages to remove, so the macrophages – with the ink inside – end up stuck in the dermis.