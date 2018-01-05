Twitter explains why it won’t block Trump

By
Kif Leswing, Business Insider US
-
President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.

caption
President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.
source
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Lots of people think that Twitter should suspend President Trump because some of his tweets seemingly break Twitter’s terms of service. For example, some of them make specific threats of violence at a person or group.

On Friday, Twitter published a short blog post explaining why it won’t be suspending President Trump’s personal Twitter account, though it did not mention him by name.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” the company wrote in Friday’s post. “It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

“We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly,” the post continued.

Basically: you might not agree with Trump’s tweets, but they are the from the president, so the rules are a little bit different than they are for other users.

The post is not attributed to any Twitter executive or employee. Instead, it is credited to “Twitter, Inc.”

You can read Twitter’s entire post here.

Developing…