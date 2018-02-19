The 34 best photos of the Winter Olympics so far

- source
The reasons the Olympics enthrall viewers – the atmosphere, the joy of winning, the agony of defeat, the spectacle of sport – are the same reasons they produce some of the best photos.
The Winter Olympics are underway, and although we’re only a few days in, already photographers have captured some stunning images from the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Though there’s too many great photos to count, we used Getty to compile some of our favorites so far.
Take a look below.
Figure skating is an exhausting sport, both physically and emotionally.
- Harry How/Getty Images
But when your score turns out to be worth a gold medal, it’s all worth it.
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do.
- Cameron Spencer/Getty
Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is.
- Adam Pretty/Getty
But winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard.
- Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty
The luge is one of the loneliest sports.
- Al Bello/Getty
Yet, it is rewarding also, as Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed while winning bronze in the luge.
- Adam Pretty/Getty
It’s a long way down for alpine skiers, but it’s a beautiful ride.
- Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
When you’re winning gold like Mikaela Shiffrin, it’s easy to smile.
- Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics.
- Richard Heathcote/Getty
The joint Korean hockey team is organized.
- Jamie Squire/Getty
Pita Taufatofua is back — and he’s still shirtless!
- Getty Images
Have you heard it’s cold in Pyeongchang?
- Matthias Hangst/Getty
And the conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult.
- Al Bello/Getty
Falling hurts, as Japan’s Sho Endo learned.
- David Ramos/Getty
Crashes are a common sight in speed skating.
- Richard Heathcote/Getty
And they can be intense…
- Jamie Squire/Getty
Snowboard cross can also get quite crowded as athletes race to the bottom.
- David Ramos/Getty Images
Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.
- Maddie Meyer/Getty
Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it’s not that easy.
- Ronald Martinez/Getty
There’s nothing like winning.
- Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty
The final sprint of a cross-country race is one of the most grueling stretches you’ll find at the Winter Olympics.
- Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Many racers wind up collapsing just after crossing the finish line.
- Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
But when you win the gold medal, you wind up getting your energy back pretty quickly.
- Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air.
- Lars Baron/Getty
We could look at ski jumping photos all day.
- Clive Mason/Getty
Canada’s Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe.
- David Ramos/Getty
Barrett Martineau of Canada rides ferociously down the track on his sled.
- Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF
You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance.
- Robert Cianflone/Getty
Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out.
- Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty
Snowboarders get serious air.
- Cameron Spencer/Getty
Everyone appreciates good sportsmanship.
- Harry How/Getty
Poland’s Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge.
- Adam Pretty/Getty
The games have already been great, and we’re just getting started…
- Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty
