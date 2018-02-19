The 34 best photos of the Winter Olympics so far

By
Scott Davis, Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
Al Bello/Getty

The reasons the Olympics enthrall viewers – the atmosphere, the joy of winning, the agony of defeat, the spectacle of sport – are the same reasons they produce some of the best photos.

The Winter Olympics are underway, and although we’re only a few days in, already photographers have captured some stunning images from the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Though there’s too many great photos to count, we used Getty to compile some of our favorites so far.

Take a look below.

Figure skating is an exhausting sport, both physically and emotionally.

Harry How/Getty Images

But when your score turns out to be worth a gold medal, it’s all worth it.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do.

Cameron Spencer/Getty

Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is.

Adam Pretty/Getty

But winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard.

Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty

The luge is one of the loneliest sports.

Al Bello/Getty

Yet, it is rewarding also, as Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed while winning bronze in the luge.

Adam Pretty/Getty

It’s a long way down for alpine skiers, but it’s a beautiful ride.

Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

When you’re winning gold like Mikaela Shiffrin, it’s easy to smile.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics.

Richard Heathcote/Getty

The joint Korean hockey team is organized.

Jamie Squire/Getty

Pita Taufatofua is back — and he’s still shirtless!

Getty Images

Have you heard it’s cold in Pyeongchang?

Matthias Hangst/Getty

And the conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult.

Al Bello/Getty

Falling hurts, as Japan’s Sho Endo learned.

David Ramos/Getty

Crashes are a common sight in speed skating.

Richard Heathcote/Getty

And they can be intense…

Jamie Squire/Getty

Snowboard cross can also get quite crowded as athletes race to the bottom.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Maddie Meyer/Getty

Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it’s not that easy.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

There’s nothing like winning.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

The final sprint of a cross-country race is one of the most grueling stretches you’ll find at the Winter Olympics.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Many racers wind up collapsing just after crossing the finish line.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

But when you win the gold medal, you wind up getting your energy back pretty quickly.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air.

Lars Baron/Getty

We could look at ski jumping photos all day.

Clive Mason/Getty

Canada’s Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe.

David Ramos/Getty

Barrett Martineau of Canada rides ferociously down the track on his sled.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF

You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance.

Robert Cianflone/Getty

Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Snowboarders get serious air.

Cameron Spencer/Getty

Everyone appreciates good sportsmanship.

Harry How/Getty

Poland’s Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge.

Adam Pretty/Getty

The games have already been great, and we’re just getting started…

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

