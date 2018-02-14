Video shows how bad the conditions were on the Winter Olympics slalom course after the event was postponed a second time due to weather

The women’s slalom was postponed to Friday because of conditions in Pyeongchang.

It’s the second time in these Olympics that the event was postponed because of weather.

Video of the slalom hill showed that it was a complete whiteout, making the decision to put off the event look wise.

The weather conditions in Pyeongchang have continued to wreak havoc on the Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday in Pyeongchang, the women’s slalom was postponed again because of conditions, pushing the event to Friday. The event was also postponed on Sunday because of conditions.

While the postponements surely frustrate the athletes who have been waiting to compete and the organizers who have to fear a cramped schedule, the decision was not unreasonable.

NPR’s Melissa Block tweeted a video from the Olympic Village of a camera that shows the slalom course. There wasn’t a lot to be seen because the conditions were so bad.

Wondering how bad conditionswere for them to put off womenâ¬”s giant slalom until Friday? Thisbad: ðx}§ #pyeongchang2018 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/DwxNsnaCjU — melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) February 14, 2018

The organizers are in a tough spot. They went on with the women’s snowboard slopestyle on Sunday and faced criticism when the riders called the conditions dangerous because of the high winds.

While some skiers, like Mikaela Shriffin of the U.S., will have to compete in back-to-back days because of the postponements, it seems like the safe call to keep athletes out of whiteout conditions as they fly down the mountain.